Trump Fires Kristi Noem, Lists Markwayne Mullin as Replacement

Published on March 6, 2026
Source: MANDEL NGAN,DREW ANGERER / Getty

Trump Fires Kristi Noem as DHS Secretary, Nominates Markwayne Mullin as Replacement

President Donald Trump announced on Thursday that Republican Senator Markwayne Mullin of Oklahoma will replace Kristi Noem as Secretary of Homeland Security. The decision comes after mounting frustrations within the administration over Noem’s recent performance, including her testimony during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing earlier this week.

In a social media post, Trump praised Noem’s contributions, particularly on border security, but revealed she will transition to a new role as Special Envoy for “The Shield of the Americas,” a security initiative focused on the Western Hemisphere. The initiative is set to be unveiled on Saturday in Doral, Florida.

The president’s decision followed private discussions with Republican allies, sparked by Noem’s handling of a $220 million taxpayer-funded ad campaign. During the hearing, Noem suggested Trump had approved the campaign, a claim senior administration officials denied. This incident, coupled with criticism over her management of Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations in Minneapolis, reportedly led to her removal.

Mullin, a first-term senator and former businessman, is expected to assume the role on March 31, 2026. The nomination marks a significant shift in leadership at the Department of Homeland Security as the administration continues to navigate complex domestic and international security challenges.

