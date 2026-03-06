Chico Bean Talks DC Roots, Go-Go & Comedy Journey

Jeff On Digital

Comedian Chico Bean continues to carry the spirit of Washington, D.C. with him as his career grows across comedy, podcasting and entertainment.

During a recent conversation, the DC native reflected on what it means to return to the city where he was born and raised. For the comedian, being back in the District always brings a sense of nostalgia, especially as the city continues to evolve and change.

Over the years, many longtime neighborhood landmarks and carryout spots that defined local culture have disappeared. While the physical spaces may be gone, the essence of the city — from its music to its people — still remains a powerful influence.

That cultural identity has played a major role in shaping Chico Bean’s comedic voice and perspective. Growing up in Washington, D.C. and attending DC Public Schools gave him a foundation that continues to guide how he connects with audiences across the country.

As his platform expands, he views his success as an opportunity to represent the city that helped shape him. Many comedians and entertainers find their voices in major entertainment hubs, but Chico Bean remains proud of his roots in the nation’s capital and the perspective it brings.

His career has gained national attention through his work with The 85 South Show, the popular comedy podcast and touring show known for its improvisational humor and energetic live performances. The platform has helped introduce his comedic style to audiences nationwide while allowing him to stay authentic to the culture and community he comes from.

Beyond touring and live shows, Chico Bean continues to explore new opportunities across entertainment, including potential film and television projects. His focus remains on continuing to grow creatively while allowing his work to speak for itself.

Even as his career expands, the influence of Washington, D.C. remains central to his story — a reminder of the city that helped launch one of comedy’s recognizable voices today.

Chico Bean Talks DC Roots, Go-Go & Comedy Journey was originally published on kysdc.com