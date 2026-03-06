Listen Live
Close
News

Trump Mobile Misses Mobile World Congress Appearance

Billed as the largest global showcase in the mobile world, the lack of presence from the Trump Mobile brand raises questions.

Published on March 6, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Trump Mobile

Trump Mobile, announced by President Donald Trump in 2025, ushered forth a promise to deliver the T1 smartphone with the promise of competing with major manufacturers. At this year’s Mobile World Congress, Trump Mobile was curiously not present, despite other United States-based carriers hosting installations at the event.

The Verge reporter Dominic Preston attended the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona for the outlet, taking note of the fact that the Trump Mobile brand was absent from the festivities. The outlet did note that major national carriers such as T-Mobile and AT&T were on hand at the event.

Beyond the aforementioned brands, Samsung, Motorola, Xiaomi, and Honor all had booths and showcases for their devices. Preston previously reported that the company also skipped the most recent Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Nevada, which is the largest event of its type stateside.

There hasn’t been any word from President Trump explaining why the T1, which is slated for release in a few weeks, didn’t make the cut for the Mobile World Congress. It also appears that early investors could see the device as early as this month, even though it was scheduled for release last summer.

Considering a reporter from The Verge had issues getting a SIM card from Trump’s mobile company late last year, it wouldn’t be far-fetched to expect further delays for the T1’s release.

As it stands, Trump Mobile and its device plans remain a mystery.

Photo: Trump Mobile/T1

Trump Mobile Misses Mobile World Congress Appearance was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

Dignified Transfer Held For 6 Soldiers Killed In Operation Epic Fury

Not So Dignified: Donald Trump Dragged For Wearing His Tacky USA Hat During Ceremony Honoring Six Fallen Soldiers

Hip-Hop Wired

Trump White House Uses 'Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas' & 'Pokémon Pokopia' Memes To Push Iran War Propaganda & Terrible Policies

Hip-Hop Wired
Jon Favreau & Terrence Howard Celebrate "Iron Man" At Macy's

Terrence Howard Revisits Fumbling The Marvel Studios Bag

Hip-Hop Wired
Project Helix

Microsoft Confirms It's Next Xbox Console, Project Helix, Here's What We Know

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
10 Items
Local  |  Jarrett Huff

RODEOHOUSTON Bag Policy 2026: What You Can & Can't Bring

Comment
Celebrity  |  Shannon Dawson

Osefo Case Update: Dr. Wendy And Eddie To Reportedly Be Tried Separately For Fraud

Comment
Miami Dolphins v Los Angeles Rams
27 Items
Evergreen Content  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Which Famous Rappers Are Crips? (PHOTO GALLERY)

Comment
69 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

68 Best NCAA March Madness Bracket Names

Comment
Celebrity  |  Jason Lee

'BYE GIRL!' Kristi Noem’s Firing From Donald Trump’s Cabinet Is Welcomed News Amongst Minnesota Politicians, Gavin Newsom

Comment

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close