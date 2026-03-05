Source: Radio ONE / 97.9 The Box

The buzz around Cardi B’s Am I The Drama Tour has been building for months, and fans across the country are showing up in full force to see the Bronx superstar live. Known for her larger than life personality, chart topping hits, and unforgettable stage presence, Cardi has turned the tour into one of the most talked about live events in hip hop right now. Each stop has delivered viral moments, surprise guests, and performances that remind fans why she remains one of the biggest names in music.

Houston got a very special treat Wednesday night when Cardi took things to another level inside a packed arena. During the show, the crowd erupted when Houston’s own Megan Thee Stallion hit the stage as a surprise guest. The hometown energy instantly went through the roof as the two rap powerhouses teamed up to perform their Grammy winning smash “WAP,” sending fans into a frenzy and creating one of the most unforgettable moments of the tour so far.

The surprise appearance quickly lit up social media, with fans posting clips and reactions from the moment Megan walked on stage.

For Houston fans, it felt like a true hometown celebration as the city’s own rap superstar joined Cardi for the viral anthem that helped define a moment in hip hop culture. If the Houston stop is any indication, the Am I The Drama Tour is shaping up to be a run filled with iconic moments that fans will be talking about long after the final show.

Houston Erupts as Cardi B Brings Out Megan Thee Stallion for WAP was originally published on theboxhouston.com