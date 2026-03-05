Listen Live
Close

Breaking News

Rev. Jesse L. Jackson Sr. Homegoing Service [Watch]
Lifestyle

Her Story – Amelia Earhart: Let Your Fears Fly Away

Her Story – Amelia Earhart: Let Your Fears Fly Away

Amelia Earhart's inspiring story reminds us to confront our fears and pursue our passions, no matter the challenges.

Published on March 5, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley 2.0 Graphics
Source: Reach Media / Radio One Digital

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today: “Her Story – Amelia Earhart: Let Your Fears Fly Away”

As we celebrate Women’s History Month, I want to share the success lessons we can learn from the life of Althea Gibson. She was born to parents who were sharecroppers, and they moved to New York to get a better life for their family. Althea learned to play tennis on the old beat-up courts of the city in the neighborhood where she grew up, but she made up her mind she would do the work necessary to get good and to win. She went on to become the first African American woman to win the US Open and paved the way for Venus and Serena Williams.


Althea Gibson said, ‘People thought I was tough. I was ruthless, which I was. I didn’t care who was on the other side of the net. I’d knock you down if you got in the way of me being all God meant for me to be.’ Folks, I want you to make up your mind. You’re going to be all God made for you to be and outwork everyone to get there. T

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Her Story – Amelia Earhart: Let Your Fears Fly Away was originally published on getuperica.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration Concert

Drake Was Often Excluded From Lil Wayne’s Tour Bus For Not Fitting In, Says ‘The Carter’ Director

Hip-Hop Wired
British rapper Justin Jude Clarke-Samuels aka Ghetts...

Supacell' Actor Ghetts Sentenced To 12 Years In Hit-And-Run Case

Hip-Hop Wired
Cardi B Little Miss Drama Tour - Los Angeles

Cardi B Wants Tasha K To Hand Over Bank Records In $4M Legal Battle

Hip-Hop Wired

Apple Unveils New M5 MacBook Air, M5 Pro/Max MacBook Pro Models

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
iOne Local Sales| 1-800-Truck Wreck Spring Break Cash- kbfb | 2026-02-26
Contests  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

1-800-Truck Wreck Spring Break Cash

Comment
Local  |  TheOlympiaDShow

Lights, Camera, Action: Netflix Filming Shuts Down Huntersville

Comment
10 Items
Local  |  Jarrett Huff

RODEOHOUSTON Bag Policy 2026: What You Can & Can't Bring

Comment
Miami Dolphins v Los Angeles Rams
27 Items
Evergreen Content  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Which Famous Rappers Are Crips? (PHOTO GALLERY)

Comment
CMJ Take Over With Schoolboy Q
Entertainment  |  bigbink

WIN TICKETS TO SEE ASAP ROCKY ALL WEEKEND

Comment

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close