Best Food Spots In Miami Florida

Explore the best restaurants in Miami, featuring vibrant Latin flavors, fresh seafood, upscale dining, and more.

Published on March 5, 2026
Miami Beach city aerial view. Panoramic Miami coastline. Miami shoreline. MacArthur Causeway in Miami. Biscayne Bay bridge.
Source: Tverdohlib / Getty

Miami’s restaurant scene is as vibrant and diverse as the city itself, offering an unforgettable mix of global flavors, waterfront dining, and trendy culinary experiences. From upscale eateries to Latin American cafés and fresh seafood spots, Miami delivers something for every craving. No matter your craving, the city’s food culturehas it all.

Take a look at what we deem as the best food spots in Miami!

Theos Seafood & Pasta

Elchurrascasodoral

Grails

Eat My Way Miami Inc. Resturant

Sunday’s Eatery

Treatz & Eatz

Casa De Amore

Red Rooster

Lovely

Versailles

Nouveau

Flame Japanese Habachi

UpperTEA

KreativeKravings

Fatboy’s Wing & Tings

Celias

El Pub Resturant

