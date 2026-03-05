Measles Surge: Health Officials Issue Spring Break Travel Warning

Source: SDI Productions / Getty

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — As Hamilton County families finalize their Spring Break itineraries, local health officials are issuing a critical reminder: pack your proof of vaccination along with your sunscreen.

The Hamilton County Health Department is urging all residents to verify their measles immunity as cases of the highly contagious virus surge across the United States. So far in 2026, nearly 1,000 cases have been confirmed across 26 states, including all of Indiana’s neighbors.

The warning comes as South Carolina grapples with one of the largest outbreaks in U.S. history, reporting 876 confirmed cases. With Spring Break travel peaking, the risk of exposure in crowded hubs is high.

“Measles is one of the most contagious viruses known,” says Jason LeMaster, Administrator of the Hamilton County Health Department. “Spring break travel increases the likelihood of exposure, especially in crowded airports and vacation destinations.”

Because the virus can linger in the air for up to two hours after an infected person has left a room, health officials warn that exposure can happen anywhere—from a hotel lobby to a theme park line or a seat on an airplane.

The Measles, Mumps, and Rubella (MMR) vaccine remains the gold standard for protection. According to the department:

One dose: provides roughly 93–95% protection.

Two doses: boost protection to approximately 97%.

“It takes about two to three weeks for your body to build maximum protection after vaccination,” says Janice VanMetre, Director of Nursing. “Waiting until the last minute may leave you vulnerable.”

How to Check Your Status

If you aren’t sure whether you or your children are up to date, Indiana residents can access their official records via the MyVaxIndiana portal at in.gov/health/immunization/myvaxindiana.

Most adults born in 1957 or later should have at least one dose of the MMR vaccine. A second dose is strongly recommended for high-risk groups, including international travelers and college students.

Measles Surge: Health Officials Issue Spring Break Travel Warning was originally published on wibc.com