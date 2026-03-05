Listen Live
Close

Breaking News

Rev. Jesse L. Jackson Sr. Homegoing Service [Watch]
Local

Measles Surge: Health Officials Issue Spring Break Travel Warning

Published on March 5, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Healthcare Worker Administering Vaccine to Child
Source: SDI Productions / Getty

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — As Hamilton County families finalize their Spring Break itineraries, local health officials are issuing a critical reminder: pack your proof of vaccination along with your sunscreen.

The Hamilton County Health Department is urging all residents to verify their measles immunity as cases of the highly contagious virus surge across the United States. So far in 2026, nearly 1,000 cases have been confirmed across 26 states, including all of Indiana’s neighbors.

The warning comes as South Carolina grapples with one of the largest outbreaks in U.S. history, reporting 876 confirmed cases. With Spring Break travel peaking, the risk of exposure in crowded hubs is high.

“Measles is one of the most contagious viruses known,” says Jason LeMaster, Administrator of the Hamilton County Health Department. “Spring break travel increases the likelihood of exposure, especially in crowded airports and vacation destinations.”

Because the virus can linger in the air for up to two hours after an infected person has left a room, health officials warn that exposure can happen anywhere—from a hotel lobby to a theme park line or a seat on an airplane.

The Measles, Mumps, and Rubella (MMR) vaccine remains the gold standard for protection. According to the department:

One dose: provides roughly 93–95% protection.
Two doses: boost protection to approximately 97%.

“It takes about two to three weeks for your body to build maximum protection after vaccination,” says Janice VanMetre, Director of Nursing. “Waiting until the last minute may leave you vulnerable.”

How to Check Your Status

If you aren’t sure whether you or your children are up to date, Indiana residents can access their official records via the MyVaxIndiana portal at in.gov/health/immunization/myvaxindiana.

Most adults born in 1957 or later should have at least one dose of the MMR vaccine. A second dose is strongly recommended for high-risk groups, including international travelers and college students.

Measles Surge: Health Officials Issue Spring Break Travel Warning was originally published on wibc.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration Concert

Drake Was Often Excluded From Lil Wayne’s Tour Bus For Not Fitting In, Says ‘The Carter’ Director

Hip-Hop Wired
British rapper Justin Jude Clarke-Samuels aka Ghetts...

Supacell' Actor Ghetts Sentenced To 12 Years In Hit-And-Run Case

Hip-Hop Wired
Cardi B Little Miss Drama Tour - Los Angeles

Cardi B Wants Tasha K To Hand Over Bank Records In $4M Legal Battle

Hip-Hop Wired

Apple Unveils New M5 MacBook Air, M5 Pro/Max MacBook Pro Models

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
iOne Local Sales| 1-800-Truck Wreck Spring Break Cash- kbfb | 2026-02-26
Contests  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

1-800-Truck Wreck Spring Break Cash

Comment
Local  |  TheOlympiaDShow

Lights, Camera, Action: Netflix Filming Shuts Down Huntersville

Comment
10 Items
Local  |  Jarrett Huff

RODEOHOUSTON Bag Policy 2026: What You Can & Can't Bring

Comment
Miami Dolphins v Los Angeles Rams
27 Items
Evergreen Content  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Which Famous Rappers Are Crips? (PHOTO GALLERY)

Comment
CMJ Take Over With Schoolboy Q
Entertainment  |  bigbink

WIN TICKETS TO SEE ASAP ROCKY ALL WEEKEND

Comment

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close