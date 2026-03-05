Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Monaleo opened up about a recent health scare that forced her to cancel a pair of tour dates.

During her Who Did The Body Tour, the Houston rapper had to cancel scheduled stops in Memphis and New Orleans after undergoing emergency surgery. The Put Ya Dine rapper took to social media to share the news with her fans.

“Unfortunately, due to a sudden medical emergency that required immediate surgery, I have to cancel my upcoming Memphis and New Orleans shows. I’m beyond disappointed, but right now I need to prioritize my health and recovery to prevent any further complications.”

Monaleo later shared another update explaining the intense pain that led her to seek medical attention.

“Yesterday, out of nowhere, I got a sharp pain in my lower abdomen. Took some pain meds, 2 hours went by the pain got worse. I went to the ER and could hardly make it through the ultrasound without throwing up. Worst pain ever fr.”

Revealing that the doctors discovered a serious issue that required immediate surgery, resulting in the loss of an ovary and a fallopian tube.

“I had an inflamed cyst the size of a softball that had twisted and cut off blood flow and caused bleeding in my abdomen. Had to have emergency surgery and unfortunately lost an ovary and fallopian tube in the process… listen to your body!!!! If something feels off, IT IS!!!!”

For now, the rising star has only had to cancel two dates on the tour and is currently scheduled to return to the stage on March 6 in her hometown of H-Town.

Wishing Big Leo a speedy recovery as she focuses on getting back to full health.

Monaleo Cancels Tour Dates After Emergency Surgery That Removed Ovary & Fallopian Tube was originally published on hiphopwired.com