HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — The cameras are rolling and the Queen City glow is shining bright once again as Netflix brings more Hollywood energy to northern Mecklenburg County.

A busy stretch of road in Huntersville will see intermittent closures Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. along Hambright Road in front of Clutch Studios. Police say traffic will pause for about three minutes at a time to allow filming, with a respectful break scheduled during afternoon school dismissal.

The shutdown follows a Monday night closure along McCoy Road near Gar Creek Nature Preserve, keeping the production momentum moving strong across Mecklenburg County.

Authorities confirmed through social media hashtags that the series filming is The Hunting Wives. Though set in East Texas, the hit show has made the Lake Norman area its cinematic home base. Season 2 is currently in production after Season 1 dominated streaming charts in 2025.

The series is based on the 2021 novel by May Cobb, blending Southern drama with high-stakes scandal — and now, Charlotte-area streets are part of the storyline magic.

From small-town roads to big-screen dreams, the Carolinas continue proving that when opportunity knocks, the city shows up and shows out.

Lights, Camera, Action: Netflix Filming Shuts Down Huntersville was originally published on 1053rnb.com