Specific Rules For 1-800-TRUCKWRECK Spring Break Cash Contest

In addition to the General Rules posted on the website for Station, which is owned and operated by the Company, the following Specific Rules apply to this Promotion. Please consult those General Rules in addition to these Specific Rules. All capitalized terms not defined in these Specific Rules will have the meanings established in the General Rules. In the event there is a discrepancy or inconsistency between those General Rules and these Specific Rules, these Specific Rules shall control. The General Rules and these Specific Rules shall be collectively referred to as the “Official Rules”.

PROMOTION DESCRIPTION:

Station: KBFB-FM: owned and operated by Radio One of Texas II, LLC d/b/a Radio One Dallas

Promotion: 1-800-TRUCKWRECK Spring Break Cash Contest

Promotion Period: The Promotion begins on Monday, March 2, 2026, and ends at 11:59PM CT on Sunday, March 22, 2026.

Eligibility: This Promotion is only open to listeners of the Station who are legal residents of the United States, residing within the Dallas, Texas metropolitan area, and eighteen (18) years of age or older as of the commencement of the Promotion Period.

Entry Methods: There is one (1) Entry Method: Participants may only register for this Promotion Online via the Station’s website at http://www.thebeatdfw.com

Number of Entries: Participants may submit no more than one (1) Entry.

Love Contest Rules? Get more! Join the 97.9 The Beat Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Entry Information: In addition to following the rules for Online Registration as described in the General Rules, eligible Participants will also be required to submit a brief response, not to exceed one hundred (100) words (the “Submission”), outlining their Spring Break plans for 2026, and why they should be awarded with One Thousand Dollars ($1,000.00) from 1-800-TruckWreck towards their Spring Break plans.

Entry Period: The last day to submit an Entry in this Promotion is 11:59PM CT on Sunday, March 22, 2026. All Entries must be received by the Station by 11:59PM CT on Sunday, March 22, 2026, or they shall be void.

Number of Winners: There will be four (4) winners (the “Winners”) for this Promotion.

Winner Selection and Notification: The Station and/or the Prize Provider, in their sole discretion, shall judge all eligible Entries received based on the following criteria: – Clarity: The Participant’s Submission clearly addresses why he/she should be awarded the Prize. – Tone: The tone of the Participant’s Submission emphasizes his/her need/desire to win the Prize. – Impact: The Participant’s Submission addresses how receiving the Prize would beneficially impact him/her.

(collectively, the “Judging Criteria”) On Monday, March 9, 2026, the Station and/or the Prize Provider, in their sole discretion, shall use the above Judging Criteria to select two (2) Winners from among all eligible Entries received to date. On Monday, March 23, 2026, the Station and/or the Prize Provider, in their sole discretion, shall use the Judging Criteria to select the remaining two (2) Winners. For the purposes of these Official Rules, Monday, March 9, 2026, and Monday, March 23, 2026, shall hereinafter collectively be referred to as the “Winner Selection Dates.” The Station shall notify each of the Winners via EMAIL by no later than 5:00PM CT on their respective Winner Selection Dates, and they must respond to the Station’s initial communication within forty-eight (48) hours to claim the Prize as described below.

Prize (ARV): This Promotion has one (1) prize. The Prize is One Thousand Dollars cash, which shall be rendered to each of the Winners in the form of a personal check. Total Approximate Retail Value (ARV): $1,000.00

Prize Claim: Unless otherwise stated herein, the Winners will be instructed to come to the offices of the Station, located at 13760 Noel Road, Suite 1100, Dallas, TX 75240, to claim their Prize.

Prize Provider: Witherite Law Group, PLLC d/b/a 1-800-TruckWreck ATTN: Amy Witherite, Founder 10440 N Central Expressway, Suite 400 Dallas, TX, 75231

The Winners agree to look solely to the applicable Prize Provider with respect to any claims,

losses, or disputes in connection with the element of the Prize provided by such party. The

Station is not responsible for any failure of the Prize Provider to deliver the Prize or any

elements of the Prize.