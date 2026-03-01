Listen Live
Wife of Rep. Jim Baird Dies Following Car Accident Complications

The office of U.S. Rep. Jim Baird announced Sunday the passing of his wife, Danise Baird, following complications from injuries she sustained in a car accident earlier this year.

Published on March 1, 2026
House Gop 6/04/25
Source: Tom Williams / Getty

Washington, D.C. — The office of U.S. Rep. Jim Baird announced Sunday the passing of his wife, Danise Baird, following complications from injuries she sustained in a car accident earlier this year.

In a statement released by the congressman’s office, the family shared that Danise Baird died surrounded by loved ones. She and the congressman had been married for 59 years.

“The Office of Congressman Jim Baird is saddened to announce the passing of his beloved wife, Danise, following complications from injuries sustained in a car accident earlier this year,” the statement read. “Congressman Baird and Danise were married for 59 years, building a life centered on faith, family, and service. A devoted wife and loving mother of three, she was the foundation of their family and will be deeply missed. We ask that you keep the Congressman and his family in your prayers during this difficult time.”

The couple’s nearly six decades of marriage spanned Baird’s military service, career in agriculture, and tenure in Congress representing Indiana’s 4th District. Friends and colleagues have frequently described the congressman’s wife as a steady presence and strong supporter throughout his public service.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced. The family has requested privacy as they mourn her loss.

