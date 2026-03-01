Listen Live
Deon Cole Jokes About Nicki Minaj During NAACP Awards Monologue

The 57th NAACP Image Awards had no shortage of viral moments, and host Deon Cole delivered one that quickly took over social media.

Published on February 28, 2026
57th NAACP Image Awards - Show
Paras Griffin

During his opening monologue, Cole playfully shifted into a mock prayer that referenced Nicki Minaj, saying, “Lord, we want you to bless our sister Nicki Minaj…” before continuing with a tongue in cheek joke that drew loud reactions from the audience.

The camera panned to stars in the crowd as laughter and surprise filled the room.

Cole is known for his sharp comedic timing and fearless delivery, leaned into the playful tone of the evening while keeping the energy high inside the Pasadena Civic Auditorium.

Online reactions poured in within minutes, with fans debating whether the joke was hilarious, bold, or simply classic award show humor. Either way, it added to an already memorable night honoring Black excellence across film, television, and music.

Stay locked in with WTLC for more highlights and cultural moments from the NAACP Image Awards.

Deon Cole Jokes About Nicki Minaj During NAACP Awards Monologue was originally published on wtlcfm.com

