Man Gets 62 Years for Charges From 2024 Fatal Shooting

A man in Fort Wayne was sentenced to 62 years in prison this week for felony murder and robbery charges related to a 2024 fatal shooting.

Published on February 28, 2026
Dana Minies Jr.
Dana Minies Jr. (Allen County Sheriff’s Department)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — A man in Fort Wayne was sentenced to 62 years in prison for charges related to a 2024 fatal shooting.

Dana Minies Jr., 28, was found guilty of felony murder and robbery. He was also charged with murder, but was found not guilty of that.

The difference between murder and felony murder lies in the intention behind the act. If the act was planned with full awareness of the outcome, it is considered murder. Felony murder occurs during the commission of a separate felony resulting in death.

In early August 2024, the Fort Wayne Police Department got a call about shots being fired near Fort Wayne’s Hamilton Park on W. 4th Street. The victim, 27-year-old Travon Depree Holman, was shot multiple times and later died at the hospital.

Minies was found about two hours after the shooting by police in Elkhart.

If Minies had been given the maximum punishment, he would have been sentenced to 95 years in prison.

Man Gets 62 Years for Charges From Fatal 2024 Fort Wayne Shooting was originally published on wibc.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

