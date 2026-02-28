Listen Live
Pacers Sign Guard Quenton Jackson to 3-Year Contract

The Indiana Pacers announced Friday they are signing guard Quenton Jackson to a three-year deal.

Published on February 27, 2026
Charlotte Hornets v Indiana Pacers
Source: Michael Hickey / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Pacers announced Friday they are signing guard Quenton Jackson to a three-year deal.

Jackson has been on a two-way deal for these past three seasons.

He averaged 9.2 points, 48.9% shooting from the field, and 40.5% from 3 in 30 games on the team.

The Pacers take on the Memphis Grizzlies this Sunday afternoon at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in downtown Indianapolis. The game tips off at 5 p.m., and you can tune into pregame coverage at 4:30 on 93.5 and 107.5 The Fan.

