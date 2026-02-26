Hot Girl Hustle: Megan Thee Multihyphenate Will Make Her Broadway Debut In 'Moulin Rouge! The Musical'

Megan Thee Stallion will join Moulin Rouge! The Musical for an 8-week run as Zidler, the show's manager.

She will be the first female-identifying performer to play the role, which was previously portrayed by male actors.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is set to take its final bow on Broadway in July 2023.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical has a big new star on board.

Producers of the Tony-winning Broadway smash have announced that thee hot girl Megan Thee Stallion will join the show for part of its final stretch.

The three-time Grammy-winning rapper and actress is set to make her Broadway debut as Zidler, the larger-than-life manager of the famous Paris nightclub, in a limited eight-week run starting Tuesday, March 24. Her performances will take place at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre in New York City and continue through Sunday, May 17.

“Stepping onto the Broadway stage and joining the Moulin Rouge! The Musical team is an absolute honor,” Megan said in a statement, per People. “I’ve always believed in pushing myself creatively and theater is definitely a new opportunity that I’m excited to embrace. Broadway demands a different level of discipline, preparation and storytelling, but I’m up for the challenge and can’t wait for the Hotties to see a new side of me.”

With this casting, Megan will make history as the first female-identifying performer to play Zidler in any production of Moulin Rouge! The Musical around the world.

The character was first brought to life on screen by Jim Broadbent in Baz Luhrmann’s 2001 film adaptation. Since then, several well-known performers have taken on the role onstage, beginning with Broadway veteran Danny Burstein, who earned his first Tony Award after six previous nominations. Tituss Burgess, Boy George, and Wayne Brady have also portrayed the charismatic impresario.

Current Zidler, Bob the Drag Queen, a winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race, is set to wrap up his limited run in the role on Sunday, March 22.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is scheduled to take its final bow on July 26. Directed by Tony-winner Alex Timbers and featuring a book by John Logan, the show opened in 2019 and became one of the few newer productions to survive Broadway’s COVID-19 shutdown. The stage production blends songs from the original movie with more recent pop hits. Its score spans more than 160 years of music, ranging from Offenbach to Lady Gaga.

Producer Carmen Pavlovic described Megan’s casting as a major moment for the show as it prepares to close.

“Welcoming Megan Thee Stallion into the Moulin Rouge! The Musical community is a thrilling moment for us,” Pavlovic said. “Megan is a true global superstar. She is one of the most influential artists of her generation and her impact on music and culture is undeniable.”

“This historic casting is a major part of our closing celebrations: our farewell gift to Broadway audiences and one of our biggest announcements in the history of Moulin Rouge! The Musical,” Pavlovic continued. “We want our show to go out with a spectacular bang, and Megan is the force of nature to lead us there. And yes, there will be a hint of music from her own iconic catalogue. It’s an unmissable moment for both Megan’s fans and ours.”

