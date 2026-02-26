Hancock Health Welcomes 75th Baby During 75th Anniversary Year

Source: Hancock Health / Hancock Health

GREENFIELD, IN – In a year already filled with reflection and celebration, Hancock Health has found a “perfect match” for its 75th anniversary.

On February 24, 2026, the hospital celebrated the birth of its 75th baby of the year—a symbolic milestone for an organization that has spent three-quarters of a century serving East Central Indiana.

Baby Oren, son of Brian and Carmella Palmer of Wilkinson, made his debut at 11:30 AM, weighing 7 lbs. 15 oz. and measuring 20.5 inches. While every birth at Hancock Regional Hospital is a cause for celebration, Oren’s arrival holds a special place in the hospital’s history books.

Love Local? Get more! Join the 97.9 The Beat Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

“For our family, this experience has been incredibly special,” said Carmella Palmer. “Knowing our baby is part of Hancock Health’s history makes this moment even more meaningful.”

The timing of the 75th birth during the 75th anniversary year is a poetic nod to the hospital’s origins. Founded in 1951, Hancock Health was born from the determination of Greenfield resident Fannie Andis. Her vision was simple but transformative: ensure local families could access high-quality, compassionate care without leaving their community.

“This moment beautifully reflects why Hancock Health was founded in the first place,” said Steve Long, CEO of Hancock Health. “Celebrating our 75th baby during our 75th year is a powerful reminder of the trust generations of families have placed in us.”

What began as a single hospital 75 years ago has evolved into a robust, independent healthcare network. Today, Hancock Health operates more than 30 locations and maintains prestigious partnerships, including membership in the Mayo Clinic Care Network and a partnership with Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital.

As the organization looks toward the future, the birth of Baby Oren serves as a reminder that while technology and locations have expanded, the core mission remains the same: strengthening the community by caring for its newest—and oldest—neighbors.

Hancock Health Welcomes 75th Baby During 75th Anniversary Year was originally published on wibc.com