Sen. Young Hosts Brad Gerstner at SOTU to Launch "Trump Accounts"

Sen. Young Hosts Brad Gerstner at SOTU to Launch "Trump Accounts"

Published on February 25, 2026
Todd Young & Brad Gerstner
Source: Todd Young / Todd Young

WASHINGTON, D.C. — In a night spotlighting national renewal and economic opportunity, Senator Todd Young (R-Ind.) welcomed Hoosier native and Altimeter Capital founder Brad Gerstner as his honored guest for the 2026 State of the Union address.

Gerstner, the architect behind the now-enacted Invest America Act, was recognized during President Trump’s speech for his pivotal role in creating “Trump Accounts”—tax-advantaged investment vehicles designed to give every American child a financial stake in the nation’s prosperity.

Growing up in Syracuse, Indiana, Gerstner experienced firsthand the challenges of economic instability after his father lost everything. That upbringing fueled his mission to simplify the path to wealth for the next generation.

“I wanted to make it easier for kids to get into the game of America,” Gerstner told Senator Young during a video appearance before the address. “The idea is very simple: start every kid off with a thousand dollars at birth. Let it compound over their lifetime and let them own the great companies of this country—a little bit of Nvidia, a little bit of Microsoft, a little bit of Amazon.”

Senator Young praised the initiative as a transformative model for “stakeholder capitalism,” noting that it encourages children to grow up believing in the American economic system because they are direct owners of it.

Supercharging Indiana’s Youth

While the federal government seeds accounts for newborns with $1,000, Gerstner is personally ensuring that older Indiana children aren’t left behind. Following the philanthropic lead of Michael Dell—who recently committed $6.25 billion to the program—Gerstner announced a significant local commitment:

The Indiana Pledge: Gerstner will invest $250 into the Trump Accounts of qualifying children under the age of five across Indiana.
Closing the Gap: This private investment targets children who missed the newborn “seed” funding but remain eligible for the program’s long-term benefits.
National Impact: Combined with the Dell family’s contributions, millions of children under 10 will now start their accounts with at least $250.

“You’re creating a lot of opportunities for Hoosier children,” Senator Young said. “They’re going to grow up and really believe in this system. Thank you for all that you and your family are doing.”

How Trump Accounts Work

Established under the Invest America Act, Trump Accounts function as custodial IRAs.

Seeding: Every U.S. citizen born between 2025 and 2028 receives a $1,000 government contribution.
Private Growth: Families, employers, and philanthropists like Gerstner can add to the accounts, which are invested in low-cost, broad-market index funds.
Long-term Use: Funds remain locked until the child turns 18, at which point they can be used for higher education, a first home down payment, or continued retirement savings.

“This makes every child in America a capitalist from birth,” Gerstner noted. “We have thousands of companies now donating like 401(k)s into the accounts of the kids.”

As the program prepares for its full launch on July 4, 2026—coinciding with the nation’s 250th anniversary—Hoosier families can begin filing IRS Form 4547 to enroll their children and claim the investments promised by leaders like Gerstner.

