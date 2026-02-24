LAMH Returns With A DM Scandal, Fletcher Family Drama & Destiny's Tisha Tension [Exclusive Clip]

They’re baaaack!

OWN’s now NAACP Image Award-nominated reality standout, Love & Marriage: Huntsville, returns Saturday, March 7 at 8 p.m. ET/PT with 15 all-new episodes, and BOSSIP’s got your first look.

As always, the hit series continues chronicling the triumphs, tensions, and transformations of longtime friends and occasional frenemies navigating life, love, and lofty business ambitions in Huntsville, Alabama.

Back for the fresh slate are series staples Maurice and Kimmi Scott, Marsau and LaTisha Scott, Martell Holt, Chris and Nell Fletcher, Destiny Payton, and Latricia Reedus and Ken Lee, each facing personal pressure and professional pivots as the new season unfolds.

The premiere kicks off with financial fallout for the Fletchers after Chris’ real estate license is suspended, forcing the couple to confront the monetary impact and recalibrate how they manage their multiple businesses.

Chris is also seen in the teaser being confronted about it by Marsau, who thinks he should’ve been informed.

“Who the f*** are you?!” asks a defiant Chris.

Meanwhile, Ken and Tricia find themselves battling buzz as social media rumors swirl about alleged flirty DMs. The digital drama threatens to test their trust and put their partnership under a microscope–again, and Ken thinks someone should be quiet about it.

“I just feel like it’s a little messy, especially coming from Tisha with Marsau being who they say he is,” says the trainer.

Destiny is opening up about her childhood, reflecting on her time in foster care while her mother battled addiction. As she prepares for an emotional first meeting with her siblings, viewers will see a softer, searching side of the serial entrepreneur.

Tensions also flare between LaTisha and Destiny as lingering trust issues and past conflicts resurface, reigniting questions of loyalty within the friend group and setting the stage for more simmering showdowns.

#LAMH Exclusive Clip

Speaking of Tisha and Destiny, an exclusive clip captures the two locked in a tense faceoff while Kimmi looks on.

In a confessional, Destiny dismisses their brewing beef as baseless. In fact, she doesn’t even really know what her friend, who has issues with Martell and Nell, is really mad about it.

“They both had this imaginary issue, and they’re trying to make it land and make me feel a way about something that they can’t even tell me or give me an example of,” she says. “Give me something that I can actually maybe take and say, okay, I can own that, or like, get out my face, that’s stupid, whatever. But I can’t even get that besides your energy.”

We then see Tisha questioning Destiny’s allegiance, suggesting she has a history of siding with her two nemeses.

“At the end of this day, I don’t remember exactly what Destiny said. However, I do remember that I didn’t like the way she was handling the situation,” Tisha says. “I feel like she was taking a side, and I feel like she was taking Nell’s side.”

She continues,

“Because you have known Martell longer and you met us through Martell, does that mean your relationship with Martell is more important than our relationship?” she asks. “You’ve known Nell longer than you’ve known me, does that mean that your loyalty is more towards them?” Source: Love & Marriage: Huntsville / OWN

“Have I shown you that?” Destiny fires back. “You have not,” Tisha admits.

“Okay, so why are you questioning that?” Destiny responds, insisting she already acknowledged Tisha’s feelings and apologized. “I’m not groveling or kissing ass.”

What follows is a chaotic cross-talk, and Destiny accuses Tisha of gaslighting her.

“What else, girl? You gonna be the victim too?” replies Tisha snarkily.

Take an exclusive look below.

Love & Marriage: Huntsville returns Saturday, March 7 at 8:00pm ET/PT on OWN!

