Listen Live
Close
News

Isaac Hayes' Family Settles Trump Lawsuit Over

Isaac Hayes' Estate Settles Lawsuit With Trump Over Use of 'Hold On, I'm Coming'

Published on February 24, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Academy Award Winner For 'Shaft'
Source: Michael Ochs Archives / Getty

President Donald Trump has settled a lawsuit with the estate of the renowned soul singer Isaac Hayes following a legal battle over the alleged unauthorized use of his song “Hold On, I’m Coming.”

Hayes’ estate filed the lawsuit in August 2024, alleging that the Trump campaign used the song in his videos and campaign appearances 133 times between 2020 and 2024.

“This resolution represents more than the conclusion of a legal matter,” the singer’s son, Isaac Hayes III, said in a statement on social media Monday, “It reaffirms the importance of protecting intellectual property rights and copyrights, especially as they relate to legacy, ownership, and the responsible use of creative works.”

Hayes died in 2008 at the age of 65 and co-wrote “Hold On, I’m Coming” for the soul hit duo Sam and Dave.

This is not the first time that Trump has used unauthorized music from artists in his campaigns. Hayes’ family joins a list of other artists who demanded he stop using their music, including Celine Dion, Beyoncé, Prince’s estate, Sinéad O Connor’s estate, and more.

Isaac Hayes' Estate Settles Lawsuit With Trump Over Use of 'Hold On, I'm Coming' was originally published on foxync.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

Tom-Homan-CPAC-2025

Savannah Chrisley Gets Checked On 'The View' For Caping For Donald Trump

Hip-Hop Wired
2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards - Winners Photocall

Ryan Coogler's 'Sinners' Makes History At The BAFTA Film Awards

Hip-Hop Wired
The Alabama Solution screen cap

'The Alabama Solution' Prison Doc Up For An Oscar

Hip-Hop Wired
Levi's Home Turf Live With EMPIRE And JORDAN

T.I. Goes Back-To-Back With Second Diss Track Aimed At 50 Cent

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Local  |  Karen Clark

Want To Sing The National Anthem During July Fireworks?

Comment
School photo
National  |  Kirby Lozano

North Texas / DFW School Walkouts & ICE — Feb 8–15, 2026

Comment
Miami Dolphins v Los Angeles Rams
27 Items
Evergreen Content  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Which Famous Rappers Are Crips? (PHOTO GALLERY)

Comment
Whataburger Logo
News  |  tethomas

What-A-Whoopin: Attacker Gets The Ultimate Beat Down

Comment
News  |  J. Bachelor

‘Dawson’s Creek,’ ‘Varsity Blues’ Star James Van Der Beek Dies at 48

Comment

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close