Haliburton to be Away From Pacers Following Shingles Diagnosis

Tyrese Haliburton to be Away From Pacers Following Shingles Diagnosis

Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton has shingles and is expected to be away from the team for a few weeks, according to head coach Rick Carlisle.

Published on February 23, 2026
Indiana Pacers v Milwaukee Bucks
Source: Patrick McDermott / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton has been diagnosed with shingles.

Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle said on Sunday that Haliburton will be gone from the team for a few weeks.

“It’s a very painful thing, and he’ll likely be away for at least two or three weeks,” Carlisle said.

Shingles is a skin rash caused by the reactivation of the chickenpox virus. Symptoms include burning, tingling or numbness, and a rash.

Coach Carlisle expects Haliburton to make a full recovery.

“I’ve talked to him a few times and he’s always in a good mood,” said Carlisle. “He’ll get through it.”

Haliburton has been out the entire 2025-26 season due to a torn Achilles tendon he suffered in last year’s NBA Finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Pacers currently have the worst record in the Eastern Conference at 15-43.

was originally published on wibc.com

