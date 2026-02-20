Listen Live
Ali Siddiq Talks "In the Shadows" Tour, Says Philly Food is Subpar

Ali Siddiq Talks “In the Shadows” Tour, Says Philly “Ain’t Got no Good Food”

Published on February 20, 2026
Ali Siddiq "In the Shadows" Tour Graphic
Source: R1 / Ali Siddiq “In the Shadows” Tour Graphic

Philadelphia fans are in for a treat as Ali Siddiq brings his “In the Shadows Tour” to the city this weekend. He will perform on Saturday, February 21st, delivering his signature blend of humor and insight. Known for his ability to connect deeply with his audience, Siddiq’s live shows promise an evening of laughter and thought-provoking moments. Whether you’re a longtime fan or new to his work, this is a must-see event for anyone who appreciates comedy that goes beyond the surface.

Siddiq sat down with DNA to talk about the ‘In the Shadows’ Tour, Fatherhood, Philly food, and more! Check out the full interview below!

Ali Siddiq Talks “In the Shadows” Tour, Says Philly “Ain’t Got no Good Food” was originally published on rnbphilly.com

