Listen Live
Close
Local

Isaiah Zagar, Founder of Philadelphia’s Magic Gardens, Dies at 86

Isaiah Zagar, Visionary Mosaic Artist and Founder of Philadelphia’s Magic Gardens, Dies at 86

Published on February 20, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Albany Times Union
Source: Albany Times Union/Hearst Newspapers / Getty

Philadelphia mourns the loss of a hometown great, Isaiah Zagar. The celebrated mosaic artist and founder of Philadelphia’s Magic Gardens, passed away on February 19, 2026, at the age of 86. Zagar died at home from complications of heart failure and Parkinson’s disease, leaving behind a legacy of transformative art that has become synonymous with the city’s vibrant culture.

Born on March 18, 1939, in Philadelphia and raised in Brooklyn, Zagar studied art at Pratt Institute before embarking on a life of creativity and community engagement. After serving in the Peace Corps in Peru with his wife, Julia, the couple returned to Philadelphia in 1968, settling on South Street. It was here that Zagar began his lifelong mission to beautify the city through his intricate mosaics, which adorned walls, alleyways, and buildings with a kaleidoscope of broken glass, tiles, mirrors, and found objects.

Zagar’s most iconic creation, Philadelphia’s Magic Gardens, began in the 1990s as a project to transform a vacant lot on South Street into an immersive art environment. Beyond the Magic Gardens, Zagar’s work includes hundreds of public mosaics and the elaborate facade of the former Painted Bride Art Center in Old City.

Despite battling mental health challenges and Parkinson’s disease, Zagar remained committed to his art, working daily to create and inspire. His son, filmmaker Jeremiah Zagar, captured this dedication in the 2008 documentary In a Dream, which chronicled the artist’s life and struggles.

Emily Smith, Executive Director of Philadelphia’s Magic Gardens, described Zagar as “unlike anyone we have ever met and will ever meet,” adding that his work has left “an everlasting mark on our city.”

Zagar is survived by his wife, Julia, his sons Zeke and Jeremiah, and a city forever changed by his artistic contributions. A public memorial will be announced at a later date, and the Zagar family has requested donations to the Magic Gardens’ Preservation Fund in lieu of flowers.

Isaiah Zagar’s life and work remind us of the power of art to transform spaces, foster community, and leave an indelible legacy. His mosaics will continue to inspire generations, ensuring that his spirit lives on in the vibrant streets of Philadelphia.

Isaiah Zagar, Visionary Mosaic Artist and Founder of Philadelphia’s Magic Gardens, Dies at 86 was originally published on rnbphilly.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

EE BAFTA Film Awards 2026 - Show

Man With Tourette's Sydrome Shouted N-Word, Vulgarities At 2026 BAFTA Awards

Hip-Hop Wired
F1 Grand Prix of Miami

Donald Is That You?: Social Media Wonders If President Trump Called Into C-SPAN Using "John Barron" Pseudonym To Slam The Supreme Court's Decision On Tariffs

Hip-Hop Wired
Rep. Donalds And Speaker Johnson Dedicate Frederick Douglass Press Gallery At The US Capitol

Byron Donalds' Ja-Fakin Accent Revealed By Ex-Wife

Hip-Hop Wired

Chris Pratt, Gwen Stefani & Mark Wahlberg Slammed For Promoting 'Hallow' App

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Early Voting Sign
6 Items
Politics  |  Kirby Lozano

Texas 2026 Primary Election Guide

Comment
Miami Dolphins v Los Angeles Rams
27 Items
Evergreen Content  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Which Famous Rappers Are Crips? (PHOTO GALLERY)

Comment
72 Items
Local  |  tethomas

Early Voting Locations In North Texas 2026

Comment
Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game
16 Items
Evergreen Content  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Hip Hop and Brains: 15 Rappers With College Degrees

Comment
Illuminated Skyscrapers and Cityscape at Night in Dallas, Texas,Dallas,United States,USA
5 Items
Local  |  Kirby Lozano

History & Future of Downtown Dallas | Redevelopment & Preservation

Comment

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close