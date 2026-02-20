Listen Live
Negro Leagues baseball mural gets new home

Published on February 20, 2026
Negro Leagues Museum Baseball
Source: Aaron M. Sprecher / Getty

The iconic Negro Leagues baseball mural in West Philadelphia, which celebrated the legacy of the Philadelphia Stars, is set to be recreated after being removed from its original location. The mural, originally painted on the side of a two-story building at 4304 Parkside Avenue, was taken down due to structural issues with the building. However, thanks to a collaborative effort, the mural will be reimagined and relocated to the Philadelphia Stars Negro Leagues Memorial Park, just across the street.

The new mural will be painted on a freestanding wall within the park, which already features a 7-foot bronze statue of a Negro Leagues player. The design will be led by David McShane, the original artist, ensuring continuity in honoring the Stars’ legacy. The project is supported by Mural Arts Philadelphia, community leaders, and Haverford Square Properties, which has donated $30,000 and design services to the initiative.

The Philadelphia Stars, established in 1933, were a cornerstone of the Negro Leagues, winning their first and only pennant in 1934. The team played at the 44th and Parkside Ballpark, near the mural’s new location. The recreation of the mural is expected to be completed by summer 2026, coinciding with the MLB All-Star Game in Philadelphia.

Jane Golden, executive director of Mural Arts Philadelphia, emphasized the importance of preserving this piece of history: “This project ensures that the story of the Negro Leagues and the Philadelphia Stars remains visible and celebrated for generations to come.”

