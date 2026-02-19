Listen Live
Close
News

Cardi B Says She's "Taking This Ass Out" After She Wraps Her Tour

Cardi B Says She's "Taking This Ass Out" After She Wraps Her Tour

She seems deadass about it too...

Published on February 18, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Cardi B Little Miss Drama Tour - Los Angeles
Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

We all know that Cardi B has a lot of haters, but is even she tired of her own ass? It certainly seems that way as the bootylicious rapper has stated that after she’s done with the “Little Miss Drama Tour” she’ll be heading down to Colombia to remove one of her most visible assets.

In a recent clip uploaded to Instagram, the Grammy-winning rapper was recorded backstage at one of her concerts chopping it up with Khelani who said Cardi has “So much ass! That was the most ass I’ve ever seen!”

They’re not wrong! Responding to Kehlani’s observation of the obvious, Cardi surprisingly revealed that she’s “taking some out. After this tour, I don’t wanna hear nobody for three months. I’m going to Colombia. Nobody hit me up. Nobody nothing. I’m taking this ass out!”

While we don’t know if she said it in jest or if she’s actually going to get a butt reduction, Cardi B isn’t one to joke around about her own ass so if she disappears from public view after her tour wraps up on April 18, y’all already know what she’s probably doing.

Luckily for her she’s blessed with enough charisma and talent that having a smaller cake won’t be the end of her career. The same can’t be said about a few other women out there. Just sayin.’

What do y’all think about Cardi B getting a butt reduction? Will it take a toll on her rap career? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

Cardi B Says She's "Taking This Ass Out" After She Wraps Her Tour was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

Super Bowl LX: New England Patriots v Seattle Seahawks

Hov Moves: JAY-Z Changes Name To JAŸ-Z On Streaming Platforms

Hip-Hop Wired
Locals Call For Capping Cross-Bronx Expressway To Reduce Negative Health Effects

Bronx Mall Madness: Hundreds Of Teens Rush Stores And Things Got Ugly

Hip-Hop Wired
Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion Gets Birthday Bentley From Klay Thompson

Hip-Hop Wired
“Hey Tony” track by J.I.D adn Tony The Tiger

"Hey Tony!": J.I.D Creates New Frosted Flakes Jingle

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Lil Wayne HOB Dallas
17 Items
Evergreen Content  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Which Famous Rappers Are Bloods? (PHOTO GALLERY)

Comment
Star Gazing w Daya The model
Entertainment  |  SPACEBOIFRESH

Star Gazing With Spaceboifresh

Comment
Lifestyle  |  tethomas

Dallas Named Top City In Texas For Singles

Comment
Trending

Trending

Celebrity  |  Shannon Dawson

Free Yourself: Fantasia's Hubby Kendall Taylor Calmly Castigates Singer's Father Over 'Money Theft' Claims—'False & Fictitious'

Comment
Miami Dolphins v Los Angeles Rams
27 Items
Evergreen Content  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Which Famous Rappers Are Crips? (PHOTO GALLERY)

Comment

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close