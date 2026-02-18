Listen Live
Close
News

'Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu' Film Gets New Trailer

'Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu' Film Gets New Trailer

Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu will kick off summer movie season this May, with Pedro Pascal at the helm as Mando.

Published on February 18, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu Trailer New

Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu, an upcoming film starring the stern Mandalorian and Grogu, who for years endured the name of “Baby Yoda,” gets a new trailer. The trailer expands upon the one shared last year, giving more insight into what soaring adventures are to come in the sprawling Star Wars universe.

The Mandalorian, played with steely coolness by Pedro Pascal, and Grogu are back to business after the fall of the Galactic Empire. While the plot details are somewhat difficult to parse, what we can ascertain is that Grogu’s use of the Force is coming into play, and Mando is still as no-nonsense as ever.

As the synopsis reads, “The evil Empire has fallen, and Imperial warlords remain scattered throughout the galaxy. As the fledgling New Republic works to protect everything the Rebellion fought for, they have enlisted the help of legendary Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pascal) and his young apprentice Grogu.”

Without giving it all away, there is a pretty sweet moment where Grogu, using the words of Mando as his guide, shows off his warrior spirit despite his diminutive size. We also get to see Zeb Orrelios, who becomes a fighter pilot for the New Republic

Also starring alongside Pascal is Sigourney Weaver as Colonel Ward and Jeremy Allen White as Rotta the Hut. Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu is directed by Jon Favreau and written by Favreau and Dave Filoni.

The film hits theaters on May 22 of this year.

Photo: Star Wars

'Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu' Film Gets New Trailer was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion Gets Birthday Bentley From Klay Thompson

Hip-Hop Wired
“Hey Tony” track by J.I.D adn Tony The Tiger

"Hey Tony!": J.I.D Creates New Frosted Flakes Jingle

Hip-Hop Wired
FYF Fest 2015 - Day 1

Kanye West & Travis Scott Collab Album On The Way?

Hip-Hop Wired
J. COLE BY DAVID PETERS

J. Cole Announces Global Tour For Alleged Last Album 'The Fall-Off'

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Miami Dolphins v Los Angeles Rams
27 Items
Evergreen Content  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Which Famous Rappers Are Crips? (PHOTO GALLERY)

Comment
School photo
National  |  Kirby Lozano

North Texas / DFW School Walkouts & ICE — Feb 8–15, 2026

Comment
Celebrity  |  Jason Lee

Judge Says Black Mother Must Pay $3.2 Million To Teen Accused Of Racially Bullying Her Son & Forcing Him To Drink Urine

Comment
Lil Wayne HOB Dallas
17 Items
Evergreen Content  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Which Famous Rappers Are Bloods? (PHOTO GALLERY)

Comment
Morning Hustle cash grab 2026
Contests  |  tethomas

Register to Win The Morning Hustle Thousand Dollar CA$H Grab

Comment

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close