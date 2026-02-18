'Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu' Film Gets New Trailer

Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu, an upcoming film starring the stern Mandalorian and Grogu, who for years endured the name of “Baby Yoda,” gets a new trailer. The trailer expands upon the one shared last year, giving more insight into what soaring adventures are to come in the sprawling Star Wars universe.

The Mandalorian, played with steely coolness by Pedro Pascal, and Grogu are back to business after the fall of the Galactic Empire. While the plot details are somewhat difficult to parse, what we can ascertain is that Grogu’s use of the Force is coming into play, and Mando is still as no-nonsense as ever.

As the synopsis reads, “The evil Empire has fallen, and Imperial warlords remain scattered throughout the galaxy. As the fledgling New Republic works to protect everything the Rebellion fought for, they have enlisted the help of legendary Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pascal) and his young apprentice Grogu.”

Without giving it all away, there is a pretty sweet moment where Grogu, using the words of Mando as his guide, shows off his warrior spirit despite his diminutive size. We also get to see Zeb Orrelios, who becomes a fighter pilot for the New Republic

Also starring alongside Pascal is Sigourney Weaver as Colonel Ward and Jeremy Allen White as Rotta the Hut. Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu is directed by Jon Favreau and written by Favreau and Dave Filoni.

The film hits theaters on May 22 of this year.

Photo: Star Wars

