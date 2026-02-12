Listen Live
Pennsylvania Mandates Cursive Handwriting in Schools

Published on February 12, 2026
Young boy with curly blond hair writes in a notebook while a young woman in a green sweater watches attentively. Educational environment, tutoring, education support, learning process concept.
Source: Milky Way / Getty

Pennsylvania has officially reinstated cursive handwriting as a mandatory part of the school curriculum, following the passage of Act 2 of 2026. This legislation, championed by Senator Wayne Langerholc, Jr. and Representative Dane Watro, requires both public and private schools across the state to incorporate cursive instruction into their writing programs. Pennsylvania now joins 18 other states in recognizing the importance of this timeless skill.

Advocates of the law emphasize the cognitive and practical benefits of cursive handwriting. Studies have shown that learning cursive activates brain regions associated with memory, language, and critical thinking, while also enhancing fine motor skills. Beyond the classroom, cursive remains a vital tool for reading historical documents like the Declaration of Independence and signing legal papers, ensuring students are prepared for both academic and real-world challenges.

“Cursive is more than handwriting. It’s a bridge,” said Representative Watro. “It connects us to our history, strengthens learning, and deepens our understanding of the world.” Senator Langerholc echoed these sentiments, highlighting how cursive fosters intellectual growth and preserves historical literacy.

The law takes effect immediately, marking a significant step in Pennsylvania’s commitment to holistic education. By reintroducing cursive, the state aims to equip students with skills that blend tradition with modern utility, ensuring they are well-rounded and prepared for the future.

Pennsylvania Mandates Cursive Handwriting in Schools was originally published on rnbphilly.com

