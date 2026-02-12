Ahead of his Already Legend Tour stop at Echostage in Washington, DC, rapper YFN Lucci spoke with FadamGotDaJuice about his return home, mental health, and his latest music. The Atlanta artist reflected on life after incarceration, sharing how faith and family helped him stay grounded and focused on his craft.

Lucci described reconnecting with loved ones, including his children, before immediately diving back into music. He admitted that while he was incarcerated, it was difficult to write new material, as the environment offered little inspiration beyond his jail experience.

Once back home, Lucci quickly regained momentum. In February alone, he recorded 30 to 40 songs, many of which appear on his most recent project. He emphasized that his music reflects personal growth, resilience, and staying true to himself, and noted the therapeutic value it provides to both him and his fans.

The rapper also shared the artists who inspired him during his time away, including Rod Wave, Peezy, Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, and classic Hot Boys tracks. Looking ahead, Lucci teased a follow-up project dropping in April, hinting at exciting collaborations but keeping details under wraps.

As the Already Legend Tour rolls through DC, fans recieved a high-energy performances alongside music that tells the story of his journey, proving that Lucci’s comeback is in full swing.

YFN Lucci Speaks on New Album, Jail Time, and Tour Life was originally published on kysdc.com