Atlanta Falcons rookie James Pearce Jr. is maintaining his innocence after his arrest for an alleged domestic dispute involving WNBA player Rickea Jackson. Meanwhile, Jackson is confirming via her attorneys that she’s willing to testify against him.

The Associated Press reports that Pearce, 22, was arrested Saturday after allegedly “intentionally” crashing his SUV into a vehicle driven by Jackson multiple times.

Police allege that when they ordered Pearce to “get on the floor,” he instead drove away, striking an officer’s left knee with his Lamborghini “intentionally in an attempt to evade arrest.” AP reports that Pearce later crashed his vehicle while attempting to flee and tried to run before being apprehended following what the report described as a “short struggle.”

Citing an affidavit, WPLG-TV reported that Jackson had recently ended their three-year relationship and blocked Pearce’s phone number after telling him to leave her alone. Pearce allegedly continued attempting to contact her from another number.

The affidavit states that Jackson, “fearing for her safety,” called 911 and was driving toward the Doral police station seeking help when Pearce intentionally collided into the rear of her vehicle multiple times before officers arrived.

Pearce faces two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, one count of aggravated stalking, aggravated battery of a law enforcement officer, fleeing or eluding police with lights or sirens, and resisting an officer without violence.

He was released Sunday after posting $20,500 bond, and a judge also issued a pre-trial stay-away order prohibiting Pearce from contacting Jackson.

In a statement to the Associated Press, Pearce’s attorney, Jacob Nunez, said the player “maintains his innocence.”

“We look forward to working with the State Attorney’s office in fully investigating this case and uncovering the truth,” Nunez said. “Mr. Pearce maintains his innocence and urges the public to understand that while allegations have the power to shape a narrative, that it is hardly the full, complete story. We look forward to vigorously defending our client and remain confident that he will continue contributing positively to both his team and the community he serves so well.”

The Atlanta Falcons said in a carefully worded statement that they are aware of the arrest and are gathering more information.

“We are in the process of gathering more information and will not have any further comment on an open legal matter at this time,” the team said. Rickea Jackson Willing To Testify Against James Pearce Jr. Now, it looks like Rickea Jackson is ready to share her side of the story. ESPN reports that Jackson’s attorneys filed a court notice Tuesday in Miami-Dade (Florida) County saying that she is “willing to testify” against Pearce if the domestic violence charges against him go to trial. Attorneys for Jackson also requested that the case move along quickly and asked the court to dedicate “all possible resources and personnel” to the case to “conclude it as soon as practicable and bring justice to her and the people of the State of Florida.” “The victim is pleading with the Court and the State to conclude this matter promptly without hindering the efficacy of the prosecution’s case,” the attorneys write.

This all lands like a gut punch considering James Pearce Jr.’s recent rise.

The Falcons selected him with the 26th pick, and he wasted no time making noise. Pearce finished third in AP NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year voting and recorded 0.5 sacks this past season, the most for a rookie since Micah Parsons did it in 2024. In other words, his future was looking very bright. The keyword was.

Jackson, meanwhile, has been on her own upward trajectory. She met Pearce at the University of Tennessee and played two seasons with the Lady Volunteers before being selected fourth overall by the Los Angeles Sparks in the 2024 WNBA Draft.

She has since emerged as one of the league’s most marketable young stars, known for her game, her poise, and the fact that she never misses when it comes to looks; hair laid, makeup on point, fits always tea.

Representatives for Jackson have not publicly commented.

