BMV Announces Specialty License Plate for Amateur Radio Operators

The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles has introduced a new specialty license plate that would feature an amateur radio operator's callsign.

Published on February 11, 2026
Indiana BMV specialty license plate
Source: Indiana BMV

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) has introduced a new specialty license plate for amateur radio operators.

The plate will feature the operator’s assigned callsign and is available for passenger vehicles and trucks weighing 11,000 lbs. or less.

“The Amateur Radio License Plate is a point of pride for Indiana amateur radio operators who dedicate their time and technical skills to serving our communities through public service, education, and emergency communications,” said Bob Burns, Indiana Section Manager for the Amateur Radio Relay League (ARRL®). “The plate’s look will help honor the heritage and continuing contributions of amateur radio while inspiring a new generation of licensees.”

Amateur radio operators in Indiana are vital in emergency and disaster response.

“We’re proud to make the Amateur Radio License Plate available to those who step up and play a role when emergencies like severe weather arise,” Indiana BMV Commissioner Kevin Garvey said. “Their service helps keep communities informed and safe.”

Operators can visit a BMV branch to apply for the plate. Branch locations and hours can be found at IN.gov/BMV.

BMV Announces Specialty License Plate for Amateur Radio Operators was originally published on wibc.com

