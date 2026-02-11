Listen Live
Close
Local

President’s House Rally Demands Restoration of Slavery Exhibits

Rally at Independence National Historical Park Demands Restoration of Slavery Exhibits

Published on February 11, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Federal Employees Hold Rally Calling For End Of Government Shutdown
Source: NurPhoto / Getty

On Tuesday afternoon, a passionate crowd gathered at Independence National Historical Park in Philadelphia to demand the restoration of slavery exhibits at the President’s House. Organized by the Avenging the Ancestors Coalition (ATAC), the rally drew hundreds of activists, community leaders, and local officials, all united in their call to preserve the historical narrative of the nine enslaved individuals who lived and labored at the site during George Washington’s presidency.

The exhibits, which detailed the lives of enslaved people such as Oney Judge and Hercules, were removed in January following a directive from the Trump administration. The decision has sparked widespread outrage, with critics accusing the National Park Service of erasing a critical part of American history. “To erase slavery is to erase American history,” said Yvonne Studevan, a descendant of Bishop Richard Allen, founder of the AME Church. Philadelphia City Council President Kenyatta Johnson echoed the sentiment, leading chants of “When we fight, we win.”

The rally featured speeches, prayers, and performances, with participants holding signs listing the names of the enslaved individuals. Activists emphasized the importance of confronting uncomfortable truths to foster understanding and progress. “This site is historic, holy ground,” said Michael Coard, an attorney and founding member of ATAC. “We fight the good fight to ensure these stories are not forgotten.”

The City of Philadelphia has filed a federal lawsuit against the Department of the Interior and the National Park Service, arguing that the removal of the exhibits violates a 2006 cooperative agreement. The legal battle continues, with local and state leaders, including Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, joining the call for the exhibits’ restoration. As the community awaits a judicial decision, the rally served as a powerful reminder of the importance of preserving history in its entirety.

Rally at Independence National Historical Park Demands Restoration of Slavery Exhibits was originally published on rnbphilly.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

Glorilla Performs at Birthday Bash ATL 2023

GloRilla Addresses Sister’s Claims About Family Support

Hip-Hop Wired
2017 CMT Music Awards - Show

Kolonizer Kid Rock Tried It: Says JAY-Z’s Halftime Choices Are “DEI” Hires

Hip-Hop Wired
Super Bowl LX: New England Patriots v Seattle Seahawks

“Lost The Super Bowl And The Girl”: 50 Cent Takes Aim At Stefon Diggs

Hip-Hop Wired
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - July 16, 2025

Megan Thee Stallion Surprises Klay Thompson With Bone Thugs-N-Harmony For His Birthday

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Miami Dolphins v Los Angeles Rams
27 Items
Evergreen Content  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Which Famous Rappers Are Crips? (PHOTO GALLERY)

Comment
Secure the bag J Alexander
Contests  |  tethomas

Call 844-787-1979 To Secure Your Bag

Comment
YFN Lucci Contest
Contests  |  emartinezione

Register to win tickets to see YFN Lucci

Comment
31 Items
Celebrity  |  Alex Ford

That’s A Badddd Bunny! Funniest, Wildest & Messiest Tweets, Memes & More From Super Bowl LX

Comment
Music  |  Jarrett Huff

Chris Stapleton’s ‘Tennessee Whiskey’ Was Most-Streamed 2010s Song of 2025

Comment

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close