The Oscars Haven’t Happened Yet—But The Style Already Has

The Oscars pre-luncheon offers a more relaxed, personal fashion showcase than the main red carpet.

Michael B. Jordan embodied sophisticated, modern tailoring with a stylish touch of personality.

Wunmi Mosaku and Teyana Taylor each brought their own unique glamour and style statements to the event.

The Oscars are the pinnacle of the awards season. Yes, the ceremony honors the biggest achievements in film, but it’s also one of the biggest stages for trend-setting style moments. For many of us, watching the red carpet is part of the ritual. The gowns, the suits, the glam, the group chats lighting up.

But before the big night even arrives, the Academy keeps the excitement going with a string of pre-Oscars events.

The February 10 Oscars Honorary Luncheon is one of those moments. Think of it as the calm before the couture storm. Nominees and insiders gather, soak in the moment, trade advice, and enjoy the ride before the pressure of the main event. The vibe is polished but relaxed—which makes it a dream for fashion lovers.

These looks feel effortless, wearable, and a little more personal than the full red carpet spectacle. And this year the style absolutely delivered.

Three stars we loved seeing in the room: Michael B. Jordan, Wunmi Mosaku, and Teyana Taylor—all rocking fits we’re obsessed with.

Celebrities We Love Show Out At The 2026 Oscars Pre-Luncheon

Michael B. Jordan stepped in looking like the definition of grown-man swag. Whew!

The Sinners star wore a double-breasted gray suit with a relaxed, slightly oversized fit. The black dress shoes kept things classic, but that red lapel flower made the look a moment. It added personality and warmth to an otherwise understated look.

Wunmi Mosaku

Wunmi Mosaku—who also stars in Sinners—gave us soft glam and motherhood glow in the most beautiful way. She wore an olive green, body-skimming gown that highlighted her baby bump and celebrated her shape. The gathered detailing and metallic ring accent created stunning draping down the skirt. Matching gloves and gold jewelry made the monochrome moment feel rich and luxe.

Wunmi looked radiant.

Teyana Taylor

And then there was Teyana—who we can always count on her to bring the drama. The One Battle at a Time star showed up in head-to-toe black with a plunging gown layered under a textured statement coat covered in circular embellishments. The coat moved with every step and caught the light beautifully. The whole look gave modern old-Hollywood glam with Teyana’s signature edge. Her pixie cut and bold glam tied everything together perfectly.

If this luncheon was the preview of what’s to come, we know the Oscars red carpet is about to feed us.

