Cleveland Heights Native Laila Edwards Makes Olympic History

Laila Edwards, the first Black woman to play for Team USA at the Winter Olympics, isn’t done making history. The Cleveland Heights native also scored her first-ever Olympic goal Thursday afternoon.

Team USA shut out Team Canada 5–0, marking the first time Canada has been shut out in Winter Olympic play.

Edwards, 22, scored in the third period, sealing her place in Olympic history. The moment marked a breakthrough for representation in women’s hockey.

She also carried her hometown onto the world stage. Edwards grew up in Northeast Ohio and developed into one of the nation’s top hockey talents.

In an interview after scoring her first Olympic goal, Edwards called the opportunity to play for Team USA an incredible honor. She acknowledged the responsibility that comes with breaking barriers and hopes to continue to be an inspiration for young athletes all across the world.

Laila Edwards’ road to historic Olympic hockey status began long before the 2026 Games. The Cleveland Heights native grew up playing hockey with her sister at the Cleveland Heights Community Center. She eventually ended up at the University of Wisconsin, where she won two World Championship medals and became the youngest IIHF Women’s World Championship MVP at 20 years old.

She was the first Black woman to play for the U.S. senior women’s national team in 2023 and the first Black woman to score for Team USA at world play. Her achievement reflects years of work, resilience, and belief.

Team USA went a perfect 4-0 in the preliminary round, with the quarterfinal knockout round beginning Friday.

