Meagan Good Forever: The Star’s Beauty Evolution From Fresh Face To Red Carpet Royalty

1 of 5 ❯ ❮

of 5

Source: Deadline / Getty – Meagan Good, the star of Forever poses for Deadline Studio Portraits at Sundance in 2018. Forever star Meagan Good has long been a standout, but her beauty and red carpet style have evolved into a distinct blend of timeless elegance, playful ease, and modern glamour. From her early Hollywood appearances to her most recent fashion moments, Good’s fashion evolution tells the story of a woman growing more confident, expressive, and unapologetically herself, qualities that continue to captivate fans and photographers alike. Here’s how Meagan Good went from a movie star to a fashion icon over the last decade. 2007–2010: Stepping Into the Spotlight Good’s red carpet journey began in the mid-2000s, when she emerged with youthful charm and effortless grace. She was known for wearing crop tops, fun statement hats, and casual wear, like the maroon trucker hat and shirt combo she donned at the 2003 premiere of American Wedding, when she was 22. Source: Jon Kopaloff / Getty In 2007, then 26, she attended the Stomp the Yard premiere at the Cinerama Dome in Hollywood wearing a flowing cream-colored gown that highlighted her natural beauty. Her soft, wavy black hair and understated styling gave off classic ingénue energy, signaling the start of her rise as a red carpet presence. Source: E. Charbonneau / Getty Love Style & Fashion? Get more! Join the 97.9 The Beat Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. By 2010, however, her style took a bolder turn. At the 20th Annual NAACP Theatre Awards, Good debuted her now-iconic pixie cut and wore a striking white gown with a sheer back slit, revealing a sculpted physique and a newfound fashion confidence that marked a clear shift toward daring sophistication. Source: David Livingston / Getty

2012–2018: Embracing Sex Appeal and Power As the 2010s progressed, Good leaned fully into a sexier, more commanding wardrobe. A defining moment came in 2012 at the Think Like a Man premiere, where she wore an angelic gown with a deep plunging neckline, perfectly balancing elegance and allure while showcasing her pixie cut. Source: JB Lacroix / Getty In 2013, she doubled down on bold fashion choices at the GQ Men of the Year party, stepping out in a structured black mini dress with strong shoulder pads that oozed power and sensuality. Source: Jeffrey Mayer / Getty That same confident approach carried through to 2018, when she attended the Daytime Hollywood Beauty Awards in a hot pink, form-fitting pencil dress, proof that her style could be vibrant, fearless, and undeniably glamorous. Source: Michael Tran / Getty

2019–2022: Confident, Experimental, and Forever Grounded By 2019, Good’s fashion evolution reflected a deeper sense of self-assurance. She began experimenting more with hair and texture while maintaining her signature polish. At the Vanity Fair Oscar Party that year, she stunned in a velvet gown with shimmering details, pairing it with a short blonde pixie cut and a dramatic slit that showcased her toned legs. Source: WWD / Getty Following her divorce from DeVon Franklin in 2022, Megan Good’s fashion and style took on a softer, more grounded feel. She embraced boho-inspired knotless braids and twists, pairing them with glamorous silhouettes, including a peach gown that hugged her figure at the 53rd NAACP Image Awards Live Show Screening in Los Angeles. The dress felt playful, youthful and fresh. Source: Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty

2023–2025: Joyful, Polished, and Effortlessly Cool In recent years, Meagan Good’s fashion and beauty evolution has leaned into happiness, ease, and refined glamour. One of her most defining recent looks came at the 2024 Ebony Power 100 Gala in Los Angeles. Wearing a radiant sequin gold dress, Good showcased glowing skin, sleek makeup, and toned arms, embodying a fashion-forward elegance that perfectly captured her style evolution. Source: Kayla Oaddams / Getty The confidence carried into 2025, including her appearance at the AAFCA TV Honors, where she stunned in a daring sheer white gown decorated with stars that highlighted her sculpted frame, and she attended with hubby Jonathan Majors. Source: Variety / Getty She continued that momentum at the 2025 ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Awards, turning heads in a glamorous corset gown with makeup that struck the ideal balance between sultry and sophisticated. She later stunned again at the Magazine Dreams premiere in a striking red gown that felt both refined and powerful. Source: Eric Charbonneau / Getty

Forever a fashion queen. Over the years, Good’s red carpet beauty has remained consistent. Whether attending film premieres, awards ceremonies, or industry galas, her looks feel polished yet approachable, proof that Meagan Good’s fashion and beauty evolution is less about reinvention and more about stepping fully into her own. Good was spotted in November 2025, showing off her off-duty style at the grand opening of the PM Lounge, wearing a playful black long-sleeve cropped top paired with a statement-making denim maxi skirt and a casual baseball cap, a clear sign that her fashion sense stays effortlessly cool, fun, and captivating even when she’s off the red carpet. Source: Paul Archuleta / Getty Meagan Good will forever be a style queen! DON’T MISS… Meagan Good And Jonathan Majors Look Good AF Out & About In LA Jonathan Majors Sheds Tears While Talking About He And Meagan Good’s Marriage