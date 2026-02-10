Listen Live
Close
News

Super Bowl Split: Cardi B & Stefon Diggs Breakup Rumors Begin

Super Bowl Split: Cardi B & Stefon Diggs Breakup Rumors Begin

It looks like Stefon Diggs may have taken two L's this Super Bowl Sunday.

Published on February 10, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

AFC Championship Game: New England Patriots v Denver Broncos
Source: Justin Edmonds / Getty

It looks like Stefon Diggs may have taken two L’s this Super Bowl Sunday.

Cardi B and Diggs sparked breakup rumors after nosey fans noticed that the two unfollowed each other on Instagram Sunday night after Digg’s first Super Bowl appearance.

Superstar Wide Receiver and the New England Patriots fells to the Seattle Seahawks, 29-13. To make matters worse, it appears that the Bodak Yellow rapper allegedly didn’t stay for the full game. A video was posted on her Instagram story from inside her vehicle after halftime.

Cardi was one of the many cameos during Bad Bunny’s halftime show, dancing alsongside Jessica Alba, Karol G, Pedro Pascal, and others. After the appearance, she reportedly hightailed it out of Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, CA.

The Bodega Baddie hinted that there were some tension when she was asked by ESPN to give some encourgement to Diggs before the game. She simply said, “Good luck,” and walked away.

It was all good just two weeks ago, as the couple who welcomed a baby boy last November were all smiles at the AFC Championship game. Bardi took to the field to celebrate Stefen after defeating the Denver Broncos.

So far, there are no confirmations on what went left, but that’s the least of Diggs’ worries.

According to TMZ, he is set to be arraigned on charges of felony strangualtion and battery charges, and the hearing was pushed back until after the Super Bowl.

Meanwhile, Cardi is keeping busy as her Little Miss Drama tour kicks off February 11th in Palm Desert, CA.

Super Bowl Split: Cardi B & Stefon Diggs Breakup Rumors Begin was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - July 16, 2025

Megan Thee Stallion Surprises Klay Thompson With Bone Thugs-N-Harmony For His Birthday

Hip-Hop Wired
NBL Rd 9 - Perth Wildcats v Sydney Kings

Uncle Murda & Tony Yayo Get Into It With Ja Rule On A Plane

Hip-Hop Wired
Seattle Seahawks v New England Patriots - Super Bowl LX - Levi's Stadium

Calls Rise For Bad Bunny's Deportation Despite Being A U.S. Citizen

Hip-Hop Wired
President Trump Makes An Announcement In The State Dining Room Of The White House

Republican Accuses Clueless Kash Patel of Lying To Congress About The Epstein Files

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
25 Items
Entertainment  |  CHASE ISEGHOHI

Cardi B’s “Am I The Drama?” Tour: Predicted Setlist

Comment
9 Items
Entertainment  |  CHASE ISEGHOHI

The Most-Viewed Super Bowl Halftime Performances of All Time

Comment
Miami Dolphins v Los Angeles Rams
27 Items
Evergreen Content  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Which Famous Rappers Are Crips? (PHOTO GALLERY)

Comment
iOne Local Sales| That Mexican OT- kbfb | 2026-01-08
Contests  |  97.9 THE BEAT

That Mexican OT Tour Sweepstakes

Comment
News  |  J. Bachelor

Mike Tomlin Steps Down as Steelers Coach After Playoff Loss to Texans

Comment

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close