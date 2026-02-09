Listen Live
Wale Talks Grammy Weekend, “Everything Is a Lot,” and DMV Pride

Wale Opens Up About “Everything Is a Lot,” Leon Thomas Collab, and Romance

Wale caught up with Little Bacon Bear to discuss the buzz around Everything Is a Lot, collaborating with Leon Thomas, staying rooted in DC culture, and his playful approach to romance.

Published on February 9, 2026
Universal Music Group's After Party Celebrating The 68th GRAMMY Awards

Grammy-nominated rapper and DMV native Wale caught up with Little Bacon Bear for a conversation touching on his new music, DC culture, and staying grounded amidWale reflected on the reception to Everything Is a Lot, his natural creative chemistry with Leon Thomas, and his intentionally guarded, playful approach to love and relationships. 

