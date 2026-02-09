Grammy-nominated rapper and DMV native Wale caught up with Little Bacon Bear for a conversation touching on his new music, DC culture, and staying grounded amidWale reflected on the reception to Everything Is a Lot, his natural creative chemistry with Leon Thomas, and his intentionally guarded, playful approach to love and relationships.

✕

Wale Opens Up About “Everything Is a Lot,” Leon Thomas Collab, and Romance was originally published on kysdc.com