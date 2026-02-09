Prince Williams

Rapper J. Cole surprised fans in Charlotte on Sunday, selling physical copies of his latest album, The Fall-Off, directly from the trunk of his car as part of a low-key “Trunk Sale Tour.”

According to Instagram, Cole parked a 2000s Honda Civic in the city’s South End neighborhood, greeting fans, signing memorabilia and autographs, and personally handing out CDs until supplies ran out.

The Charlotte stop followed similar appearances across North Carolina, including Chapel Hill and Greensboro, emphasizing Cole’s home-state roots and a throwback approach to album promotion.

Fans lined up for hours for a chance to meet the Fayetteville native and leave with a signed copy.

J. Cole Sells Out Trunk CDs in Charlotte Stop on North Carolina Tour was originally published on 1053rnb.com