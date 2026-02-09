Source: Kevin Sabitus / Getty

Jalen Hurts, the Philadelphia Eagles’ star quarterback, was introduced as a “Super Bowl Legend” during the pregame ceremony of Super Bowl LX at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Hurts joined an elite group of NFL icons, including Tom Brady, Joe Montana, Peyton Manning, Eli Manning, Steve Young, Jerry Rice, Emmitt Smith, and Lynn Swann, in being honored for their contributions to the sport. Notably, Hurts was the only active player to receive this prestigious recognition, a testament to his impact on the game at just 27 years old.

Reflecting on the honor, Hurts said, “To stand alongside these legends is humbling. They paved the way for players like me, and I hope to continue their legacy.” The ceremony celebrated the rich history of the Super Bowl, with each legend representing a different era of football excellence. Steve Young, who shared a moment with Hurts on the field, remarked, “Jalen’s performance last year was one of the best I’ve ever seen. He belongs here.”

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Hurts’ inclusion comes on the heels of his MVP-winning performance in Super Bowl LIX, where he led the Eagles to a dominant 40-22 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs. His dual-threat capabilities as a passer and rusher have redefined the quarterback position, earning him comparisons to some of the game’s all-time greats. As the Eagles prepare for the 2026 season, Hurts’ recognition as a “Super Bowl Legend” cements his status as one of the NFL’s brightest stars.

Jalen Hurts Introduced as ‘Super Bowl Legend’ in Super Bowl LX was originally published on rnbphilly.com