50 Cent Jabs At Diddy, Mayweather In New Doordash Commercial

50 Cent Takes Jabs At Diddy, Floyd Mayweather & Ja Rule In New Doordash Commercial

We can't even front, this was pretty damn creative...

Published on February 8, 2026
50 Cent
Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

50 Cent may not be the “King of New York” that he was at the height of his Hip-Hop career, but the man still holds the crown as the “King of Petty,” as he’s continuously proven throughout the decades that he can hold a grudge like no other.

Looking to turn his petty reputation into a pretty penny, 50 Cent teamed up with Doordash for a new commercial in which he comically denies being the “king of trolls” as he, well, trolls some of his old rivals and adversaries. Stating that “delivering quality beef is more of an art than science,” 50 goes into his Doordash delivery bag and pulls out items that reference some of the men he’s squabbled with throughout his illustrious career.

Pulling out a book titled Learning Your ABC, which seemed to take a shot at Floyd Mayweather’s much talked-about illiteracy, to a bag of “Cheese Puffs,” which was an obvious reference to Diddy, the commercial was as clever as it was devilish. But 50 wouldn’t be 50 if he didn’t include a little swipe at his day-one nemesis, Ja Rule, as he pulled out a small clock and said, “I’m always on time,” which referenced one of Ja Rule’s biggest hits, “Always On Time.”

Still, it seems like Diddy got the brunt of the jokes. Fiddy not only pulled out the “Cheese Puffs” but also a random pack of combs. He ended the commercial with a bottle of Branson Cognac, which he said was “aged four years or 50 months,” which is about the same amount of time Diddy is set to serve behind bars.

Only 50, y’all.

Check out the commercial spot below and let us know if this was fair or foul in the comments section.

