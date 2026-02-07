Listen Live
Cici, Cardi B & Teyana Attend Uber & Madden Super Bowl Events

Cici, Cardi B, Saweetie & Teyana… Oh My! The Stars Were Out For Uber One & Madden Super Bowl Events

The stars have descended upon San Francisco in anticipation of Super Bowl LX with Uber One and Madden's pregame events being must-see for The Who's who of Hollywood

Published on February 7, 2024
Ciara x Cardi B x Saweetie x Teyana Taylor
Source: Alexander Tamargo/XNY/Star Max/Jesse Grant

Super Bowl LX is right around the corner and the pregame events are already bringing the stars out. A-listers like Ciara and Russell Wilson, Cardi B, Saweetie, Teyana Taylor, and more popped out to turn heads at events for brands like Uber One and Madden.

Rapper Saweetie, who is a Bay Area native, gave the dolls a professional moment in a brown suit with a revealing décolletage while Teyana Taylor donned a leather look with showstopping accessories. NFL vets like Mike Vick and Saquon Barkley were also in attendance, with Ciara and Russell Wilson making an appearance that had tongues wagging.

Whenever it’s time to step out, Ciara makes sure to remind us that she will always be one of the baddest in the game. Her toned legs were on display in a denim mini dress while Russ pulled off a sporty, black look complete with shades.

The pair were also on hand for the Uber One event that brought out Cardi B. It also featured a performance from new Grammy winners Olivia Dean and Shaboozey.

Cardi pulled up in a red, white, and blue look (always supporting her man and his team!) that seemed painted on with a simple jet black, middle part bust down to compliment the fit. She is clearly taking time away from her tour rehearsals to be on the scene for Stefon Diggs’ first trip to the Super Bowl.

Uber is one of many brands pulling out all the stops for Super Bowl LX. From commercials running during the big game to installations for fan participation throughout the weekend, and via their apps, it’s clear that they’re planning to use all of the eyes on San Francisco to their advantage. A star-studded event doesn’t hurt either.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DTkvlQYDu2V

Now, all eyes turn to Bad Bunny to deliver a MAGA-infuriating, jaw-dropping Pepsi Halftime Show performance that will be talked about for years to come.

The post Cici, Cardi B, Saweetie & Teyana… Oh My! The Stars Were Out For Uber One & Madden Super Bowl Events appeared first on Bossip.

