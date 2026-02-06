Source: @realcoleworld / Instagram

New Music Fridays 2026: J. Cole Releases ‘The Fall-Off’, Ella Mai & Lecrae Drop, Vol. 2

It’s the first weekend of Black History Month, and several artists are returning to music with new drops this Friday, Feb. 6. From rap, R&B and contemporary gospel, there is a little bit of everything for people this week looking for some new songs to add to their playlist.

NC native and rap mogul J. Cole released his highly anticipated and possibly his last album, The Fall-Off. A double album with 12 songs on each disc. The hip-hop star said he made this album with “intentions to be his last.”

The Grammy-award-winning artist said this last album comes full circle from his first mixtape, The Come Up, and is a reflection of his hometown, Fayetteville, NC, at different stages in his life.

Another return, R&B songstress Ella Mai reconnected with DJ Mustard for her third studio album, Do You Still Love Me? her first album in four years.

R&B icon Mya also returns with a new single ahead of her new album set to drop this year. Christian rapper Lecrae also has a new album out.

Keep scrolling for our full list of new music released this Friday.