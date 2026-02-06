Camden Firefighter Dies After Falling Into Icy Delaware River

Source: Olga Kaya / Getty

Camden, New Jersey, is mourning the loss of veteran firefighter Howard Bennett, who tragically died on Thursday after falling into the icy Delaware River during a routine maintenance check on a fireboat at Wiggins Park Marina. Bennett, 61, was a dedicated public servant with a long career in the Camden Fire Department, known for his expertise in boating and his unwavering commitment to his colleagues and community.

The incident occurred around 11 a.m. as Bennett was inspecting the fireboat. He fell into the frigid waters, which were approximately 35 degrees Fahrenheit, and was submerged for about 30 minutes before rescue crews managed to pull him out.

Despite their efforts, Bennett was pronounced dead at Cooper University Hospital. The tragedy has left the Camden Fire Department and the broader community in shock, with colleagues describing Bennett as a reliable and skilled firefighter who was always there for others.

Camden Mayor Victor Carstarphen expressed his condolences, emphasizing Bennett’s role as a husband, father, and brother who dedicated his life to protecting the city’s residents. The Professional Firefighters Association of New Jersey also honored Bennett, calling his death a stark reminder of the dangers first responders face daily.

Support services have been made available to grieving firefighters, and neighboring departments have stepped in to provide coverage as the Camden Fire Department copes with this profound loss.

