ICE Purchases $87M Warehouse in Berks County, Pennsylvania

Published on February 6, 2026
ICE Police and Immigration & Deportation
Source: Douglas Rissing / Getty

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) have recently acquired a large warehouse in Berks County, Pennsylvania, for $87.4 million.

Located in Upper Bern Township, the property is set to be repurposed as an immigration detention center, marking a significant development in the region. The warehouse, previously owned by GACSD, is situated in a rural area approximately 80 miles northwest of Philadelphia.

Local officials, including the solicitor for Upper Bern Township, Andrew Hoffman, confirmed the sale but noted that the township was not involved in the transaction and has not received any applications regarding the property’s future use. Berks County officials also stated they were informed of the purchase only after it was finalized, leaving many questions about the facility’s operational timeline and specific role unanswered.

This acquisition is part of a broader DHS initiative to establish similar facilities across the country, with at least 23 locations planned. The move has sparked discussions and concerns among local residents and officials, as the community awaits further details from federal authorities.

