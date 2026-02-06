SEPTA to Ditch Delay and Cancellation Alerts via Social Media

Source: Gregory Adams / Getty

SEPTA, Philadelphia’s public transit authority, has announced a significant shift in how it communicates service disruptions to riders. Starting February 9, 2026, the agency will no longer post alerts about potential delays and cancellations due to bus and trolley driver shortages on social media platforms. Instead, SEPTA will direct riders to its website, mobile app, and third-party platforms like Google Maps and Apple Maps for real-time updates.

This decision marks the end of a practice that began during the COVID-19 pandemic when staffing shortages frequently disrupted service. SEPTA spokesperson Andrew Busch explained that the generic social media alerts were often imprecise and no longer reflect the current state of operations. With improved staffing levels and enhanced real-time tracking tools, the agency believes it can now provide more accurate and specific information through its digital platforms.

While SEPTA will continue to use social media for major service disruptions and updates on Regional Rail and subway lines, the focus is on streamlining communication and ensuring riders have access to precise, route-specific data.

