Listen Live
Close
News

Trump Posts Racist Video Of Obamas As Apes, Anger Erupts

President Donald Trump posted a video depicting Barack and Michelle Obama as apes on social media, eliciting outrage. 

Published on February 6, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

State Funeral Held In Washington DC For Former President Jimmy Carter
Source: Chip Somodevilla / Getty

On Thursday night (February 5), President Donald Trump went on another posting spree on his Truth Social media platform, which included a blatantly racist video of former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama as apes. 

The video was created by a Trump supporter who goes by the name Xerias, who claimed credit for using AI to make the video early Friday morning (February 6) to their followers in a post on X, formerly Twitter. The minute-long video, which supports Trump’s false claims of the 2020 presidential election being rigged, shows an image of Barack and Michelle Obama’s heads on the bodies of apes dancing in the jungle as the 1961 song “The Lion Sleeps Tonight” by The Tokens plays in the background.

There was immediate fury over Trump reposting the video, which demonizes the first Black president of the United States using the centuries-old racist trope of depicting Black public figures as primates. As outrageous as his sharing of the video was, the defense offered by White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt in a statement Friday morning definitely matched it.

“This is from an internet meme video depicting President Trump as the King of the Jungle and Democrats as characters from the Lion King,” Leavitt said in the statement. “Please stop the fake outrage and report on something today that actually matters to the American public.”

Those outraged by Trump’s posting of the video included one of his avid supporters, Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina. The longtime Republican, who is Black, wrote in a post on X, formerly Twitter: “Praying it was fake because it’s the most racist thing I’ve seen out of this White House. The President should remove it.”

Trump has a documented history of being bigoted towards former President Obama. He was a driving force behind the “birther” movement, which sprung up during Obama’s second term in office. He falsely claimed that Obama wasn’t born in the United States and had a forged birth certificate which should’ve prevented him from being president. Michelle Obama has also been a target of racist conspiracy theories on social media as well.


1. California Governor Gavin Newsom’s Press Office

2. Dean Withers

3. Mehdi Hasan

4. Dean Obeidallah

5. PhillipUSA

6. Bakari Sellers

7. Keith Olbermann

8. Ben Rhodes

9. Adam Parkhomenko


10. MuellerSheWrote

Trump Posts Racist Video Of Obamas As Apes, Anger Erupts was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

Shante "Boss Lady" Broadus Unveils "The Players Club"

Corey Holcomb Says TMZ Reporting Led To Loss Of Stand-Up Gigs

Hip-Hop Wired
Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show

Cardi B Makes Cameo During Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Halftime Performance

Hip-Hop Wired
2006 Cannes Film Festival - "X-Men 3: The Last Stand" Photocall

Halle Berry Says Storm Won't Be Included In 'Avengers: Doomsday,' But...

Hip-Hop Wired
Super Bowl LX Seattle Seahawks vs. New Englad Patriots

Bad Bunny Brought Elite Boricua Vibes To Super Bowl Performance, Social Media Celebrates

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
School photo
National  |  Kirby Lozano

North Texas / DFW School Walkouts & ICE — Feb 8–15, 2026

Comment
Secure the bag J Alexander
Contests  |  tethomas

Call 844-787-1979 To Secure Your Bag

Comment
8 Items
Entertainment  |  CHASE ISEGHOHI

The 6 Most-Viewed Super Bowl Halftime Performances of All Time

Comment
Miami Dolphins v Los Angeles Rams
27 Items
Evergreen Content  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Which Famous Rappers Are Crips? (PHOTO GALLERY)

Comment
Lil Wayne HOB Dallas
17 Items
Evergreen Content  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Which Famous Rappers Are Bloods? (PHOTO GALLERY)

Comment

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close