Listen Live
Close
News

GloRilla’s Sister Demands $2,500 To Repair Relationship

GloRilla is dealing with a public family dispute after her sister, Scar Face Woods, spoke out about their strained relationship.

Published on February 6, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Glorilla Performs at Birthday Bash ATL 2023
Source: R1 / R1

GloRilla is dealing with a public family dispute after her sister, Scar Face Woods, spoke out about their strained relationship.

During a virtual sit-down with TMZ, Scar Face claimed she and the Memphis rapper are not on good terms and alleged that Glo has failed to support her financially. She went on to say that the rapper is obligated to do so because of their shared struggles before fame.

“She got an obligation to share the wealth, we sat here and struggled together. Yea she obligated, them friends obligated? She doing everything for them. So I feel like i obligated. She not doing nothing for the family, at all.”

Scar Face also claimed that their mother is still working at FedEx to cover her bills. When asked about reports that Big Glo purchased a Jaguar for their father’s birthday, Scar Face dismissed the claim.

“What picture of the jaguar you have? What evidence of the brand new Jaguar do you have? Of course she’s gonna try to make it look good for y’all, my dad out here broke as a mother f*cker right now.”

Telling TMZ the only way to fix their relationship by giving her $2,500. SMH…

When asked how their mother would feel about her speaking publicly on the situation, Scar Face appeared unfazed, “At the end of the day, the day gotta end, I don’t give a f*ck.”

Quoting one of Glo’s most famous lines. The FNF rapper has not responded back to her sisters claims.

GloRilla’s Sister Demands $2,500 To Repair Relationship was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

Shante "Boss Lady" Broadus Unveils "The Players Club"

Corey Holcomb Says TMZ Reporting Led To Loss Of Stand-Up Gigs

Hip-Hop Wired
Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show

Cardi B Makes Cameo During Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Halftime Performance

Hip-Hop Wired
2006 Cannes Film Festival - "X-Men 3: The Last Stand" Photocall

Halle Berry Says Storm Won't Be Included In 'Avengers: Doomsday,' But...

Hip-Hop Wired
Super Bowl LX Seattle Seahawks vs. New Englad Patriots

Bad Bunny Brought Elite Boricua Vibes To Super Bowl Performance, Social Media Celebrates

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
School photo
National  |  Kirby Lozano

North Texas / DFW School Walkouts & ICE — Feb 8–15, 2026

Comment
Secure the bag J Alexander
Contests  |  tethomas

Call 844-787-1979 To Secure Your Bag

Comment
8 Items
Entertainment  |  CHASE ISEGHOHI

The 6 Most-Viewed Super Bowl Halftime Performances of All Time

Comment
Miami Dolphins v Los Angeles Rams
27 Items
Evergreen Content  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Which Famous Rappers Are Crips? (PHOTO GALLERY)

Comment
Lil Wayne HOB Dallas
17 Items
Evergreen Content  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Which Famous Rappers Are Bloods? (PHOTO GALLERY)

Comment

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close