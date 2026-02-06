NFL Honors Award Winners From 2025 NFL Season
- NFL Honors recognizes top players, coaches, and moments of the season.
- The event will be held at the iconic Palace of Fine Arts in San Francisco.
- Highlights include awards for MVP, Coach of the Year, Offensive Player of the Year, and more.
NFL Honors Award Winners From 2025 NFL Season
The NFL Honors is one of the most anticipated nights in football, celebrating the league’s top players, coaches, and moments from the season.
This year’s event was a star-studded affair, taking place at the iconic Palace of Fine Arts in San Francisco.
From thrilling performances to heartfelt tributes, the evening showcased the best of the NFL both on and off the field.
RELATED | 2025 NFL Honors Winners
Here is the list of awards and nominees for the 2026 NFL Honors:
AP Most Valuable Player
WINNER: Matthew Stafford (Los Angeles Rams)
- Josh Allen (Buffalo Bills)
- Trevor Lawrence (Jacksonville Jaguars)
- Drake Maye (New England Patriots)
- Christian McCaffrey (San Francisco 49ers)
- Matthew Stafford (Los Angeles Rams)
AP Coach of the Year
WINNER: Mike Vrabel (New England Patriots)
Nominees:
- Liam Coen (Jacksonville Jaguars)
- Ben Johnson (Chicago Bears)
- Mike Macdonald (Seattle Seahawks)
- Kyle Shanahan (San Francisco 49ers)
- Mike Vrabel (New England Patriots)
AP Assistant Coach of the Year
WINNER: Josh McDaniels (New England Patriots)
- Vic Fangio (Philadelphia Eagles)
- Brian Flores (Minnesota Vikings)
- Vance Joseph (Denver Broncos)
- Klint Kubiak (Seattle Seahawks)
- Josh McDaniels (New England Patriots)
AP Offensive Player of the Year
WINNER: Jaxon Smith-Njigba (Seattle Seahawks)
- Drake Maye (New England Patriots)
- Christian McCaffrey (San Francisco 49ers)
- Puka Nacua (Los Angeles Rams)
- Bijan Robinson (Atlanta Falcons)
- Jaxon Smith-Njigba (Seattle Seahawks)
AP Defensive Player of the Year
WINNER: Myles Garrett (Cleveland Browns) – Unanimous
Nominees:
- Will Anderson (Houston Texans)
- Nik Bonitto (Denver Broncos)
- Myles Garrett (Cleveland Browns)
- Aidan Hutchinson (Detroit Lions)
- Micah Parsons (Green Bay Packers)
AP Offensive Rookie of the Year
WINNER: Tetairoa McMillan (Carolina Panthers)
Nominees:
- Jaxson Dart (New York Giants)
- Emeka Egbuka (Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
- TreVeyon Henderson (New England Patriots)
- Tetairoa McMillan (Carolina Panthers)
- Tyler Shough (New Orleans Saints)
AP Defensive Rookie of the Year
WINNER: Carson Schwesinger (Cleveland Browns)
- Abdul Carter (New York Giants)
- Nick Emmanwori (Seattle Seahawks)
- James Pearce Jr. (Atlanta Falcons)
- Carson Schwesinger (Cleveland Browns)
- Xavier Watts (Atlanta Falcons)
AP Comeback Player of the Year
WINNER: Christian McCaffrey (San Francisco 49ers)
Nomiees:
- Stefon Diggs (New England Patriots)
- Aidan Hutchinson (Detroit Lions)
- Trevor Lawrence (Jacksonville Jaguars)
- Christian McCaffrey (San Francisco 49ers)
- Dak Prescott (Dallas Cowboys)
Protector of the Year
WINNER: Joe Thuney (Chicago Bears)
Nominees:
- Garrett Bolles (Denver Broncos)
- Aaron Brewer (Miami Dolphins)
- Creed Humphrey (Kansas City Chiefs)
- Quinn Meinerz (Denver Broncos)
- Penei Sewell (Detroit Lions)
- Joe Thuney (Chicago Bears)
Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Year
WINNER: Tyler Shough (New Orleans Saints)
- Jaxson Dart (New York Giants)
- TreVeyon Henderson (New England Patriots)
- Ashton Jeanty (Las Vegas Raiders)
- Carson Schwesinger (Cleveland Browns)
- Tyler Shough (New Orleans Saints)
Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year
WINNER: Bobby Wagner (Washington Commanders)
Nominees:
- Kelvin Beachum (Arizona Cardinals)
- A.J. Terrell Jr. (Atlanta Falcons)
- Derrick Henry (Baltimore Ravens)
- Dion Dawkins (Buffalo Bills)
- Austin Corbett (Carolina Panthers)
- DJ Moore (Chicago Bears)
- Ted Karras (Cincinnati Bengals)
- Grant Delpit (Cleveland Browns)
- Solomon Thomas (Dallas Cowboys)
- Garett Bolles (Denver Broncos)
- DJ Reader (Detroit Lions)
- Jordan Love (Green Bay Packers)
- Azeez Al-Shaair (Houston Texans)
- Kenny Moore II (Indianapolis Colts)
- Logan Cooke (Jacksonville Jaguars)
- Travis Kelce (Kansas City Chiefs)
- Maxx Crosby (Las Vegas Raiders)
- Cameron Dicker (Los Angeles Chargers)
- Kyren Williams (Los Angeles Rams)
- Bradley Chubb (Miami Dolphins)
- C.J. Ham (Minnesota Vikings)
- Hunter Henry (New England Patriots)
- Demario Davis (New Orleans Saints)
- Bobby Okereke (New York Giants)
- Quincy Williams (New York Jets)
- Jordan Mailata (Philadelphia Eagles)
- Alex Highsmith (Pittsburgh Steelers)
- Curtis Robinson (San Francisco 49ers)
- Julian Love (Seattle Seahawks)
- Baker Mayfield (Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
- Jeffery Simmons (Tennessee Titans)
- Bobby Wagner (Washington Commanders)
Salute to Service Award
WINNER: Christian McCaffrey (San Francisco 49ers)
Nominees:
- Aaron Jones Sr. (Minnesota Vikings)
- Christian McCaffrey (San Francisco 49ers)
- Jake Ferguson (Dallas Cowboys)
FedEx Air and Ground Player of the Year
WINNER: Drake Maye (New England Patriots)
Nominees:
- Josh Allen (Buffalo Bills)
- Drake Maye (New England Patriots)
- Christian McCaffrey (San Francisco 49ers)
- Trey McBride (Arizona Cardinals)
- Puka Nacua (Los Angeles Rams)
- Bijan Robinson (Atlanta Falcons)
- Jonathan Taylor (Indianapolis Colts)
- Jaxon Smith-Njigba (Seattle Seahawks)
- Matthew Stafford (Los Angeles Rams)
Deacon Jones Sack Leader Award
- Winner: Myles Garrett (Cleveland Browns) with 23 sacks.
Jim Brown Rushing Yards Leader Award
- Winner: James Cook (Buffalo Bills) with 1,621 rushing yards.
Art Rooney Award
WINNER: Budda Baker (Arizona Cardinals)
Nominees:
- Budda Baker (Arizona Cardinals)
- DeForest Buckner (Indianapolis Colts)
- Lavonte David (Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
- Demario Davis (New Orleans Saints)
- Brian O’Neill (Minnesota Vikings)
- Harrison Phillips (New York Jets)
- Zach Sieler (Miami Dolphins)
- Kyle Van Noy (Baltimore Ravens)
Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2026
Inductees:
- Adam Vinatieri
- Luke Kuechly
- Larry Fitzgerald
- Drew Brees
- Roger Craig
Finalists:
- Willie Anderson
- Drew Brees
- Jahri Evans
- Larry Fitzgerald
- Frank Gore
- Torry Holt
- Luke Kuechly
- Eli Manning
- Terrell Suggs
- Adam Vinatieri
- Reggie Wayne
- Kevin Williams
- Jason Witten
- Darren Woodson
- Marshal Yanda
- Roger Craig
NFL FLAG Players of the Year
- Female Winner: Ava Rotondi
- Male Winner: Brysen Wright
Don Shula High School Coach of the Year
- Winners: Dylen Smith (Palisades Charter High School, California) and Dave Ettinger (Garden City High School, New York).
NFL Honors Award Winners From 2025 NFL Season was originally published on 1075thefan.com