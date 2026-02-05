Listen Live
Mike Epps Hits the Road for ‘We Them Ones’ Comedy Tour Following Massive Netflix Success

Published on February 5, 2026
Project Healthy Minds' World Mental Health Day Festival
Source: Kristina Bumphrey / Getty

Fresh off the heels of a dominant Netflix premiere, comedy heavyweight Mike Epps is bringing his unfiltered brand of humor back to the people. Epps is set to headline the “We Them Ones” Comedy Tour, a nationwide trek that promises to deliver the raw, authentic laughs that have made him a staple in Black culture for decades.

The announcement comes just days after the January 27 release of his fifth Netflix stand-up special, Delusional. The special skyrocketed to the top of the streaming charts, racking up nearly 4 million views in its first 48 hours. Now, Epps is channeling that high-octane energy into a live arena experience that aims to connect directly with fans across the country.

“This one feels different,” Epps said of the new tour. “Delusional is the most honest I’ve ever been, and now I get to take that same energy back to the people. When we hit your city on the ‘We Them Ones’ Tour, just know — I’m not holding nothing back.”

Produced by BMN Entertainment, the tour features a powerhouse lineup of comedy stars, including DC Young Fly, Karlous Miller, Chico Bean, Mojo Brookzz, Tony Roberts, TK Kirkland, Just Nesh, Navy Greene, Jayski, and Fab Monroe. The tour is slated to hit 35 major cities, with stops planned in cultural hubs like Atlanta, Chicago, New York City, Nashville, Miami, and New Orleans.

Beyond the laughter, the tour is making moves to empower the next generation of voices. BMN Entertainment has partnered with Urban One to launch a national talent search, giving emerging comedians a shot at the spotlight by opening select shows.

“This tour is all about having fun and giving the crowd something real every night,” Epps added. “Moving the culture forward by creating new opportunities for each other.”

Blitz Media Group returns as the tour’s agency of record to amplify the experience for fans nationwide. Tickets for the tour are on sale now. For specific dates and details on the talent search, fans can visit bmnshows.com.

