Indianapolis Metro Police Department

IMPD: Fourth Arrest in Hotel Trafficking Case

INDIANAPOLIS — A fourth person has been arrested in a sex‑trafficking case that began with what seemed like a routine welfare check at a hotel.

In August 2025, officers went to the Comfort Inn in Northwest Indianapolis, near Michigan Road and West 92nd Street, to check on a teenage girl. She told them she might be in danger, and investigators quickly tracked down two nearby hotel rooms connected to the situation.

Inside the rooms, officers found Lovie Grace and Tamya McKinney. They took both into custody, and found that Grace had keys to both rooms and a large amount of cash. He was arrested the same day on several charges.

The next day, another young woman came forward with information, prompting investigators to get a warrant for McKinney. They arrested her a few days later.

Investigators then identified a third person, Kayla Willoughby, and arrested her on trafficking‑related charges.

Finally, they traced the case to Tyree White. After issuing a warrant in late January, detectives met with him on February 3, 2026, and took him into custody on charges including rape and human trafficking.

“From the first officers on scene to our Vice and Human Trafficking detectives, this case shows what focused police work and victim trust can accomplish,” said IMPD Deputy Chief Kendale Adams. “Because a victim felt safe enough to speak up, officers recognized the signs, acted quickly, and helped rescue two young women from a trafficking situation. Our detectives followed every lead until all suspects were arrested. We will continue to pursue anyone who exploits or harms vulnerable people, and we want victims to know there are officers and partners ready to help them find a way out.”

Investigators say the case moved forward because the first young woman spoke up and because they followed every lead. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will decide the final charges.

Take a Look: Four People Charged in Human Trafficking Case in Indianapolis

Lovie Grace

Role: Initial suspect; had direct involvement in trafficking operations.

Initial suspect; had direct involvement in trafficking operations. Key Details: Found in one of the hotel rooms at the Comfort Inn after a welfare check in August 2025. Had keys to both hotel rooms connected to the case. Found with a large amount of cash. Arrested the same day on multiple charges, including rape, promotion of human sexual trafficking, criminal confinement, human trafficking, battery with injury, and possession of cocaine.

