Listen Live
Close
Local

IMPD: Fourth Arrest in Hotel Trafficking Case

In August 2025, officers went to the Comfort Inn in Northwest Indianapolis, near Michigan Road and West 92nd Street.

Published on February 5, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Indianapolis Metro Police Department

IMPD: Fourth Arrest in Hotel Trafficking Case

INDIANAPOLIS — A fourth person has been arrested in a sex‑trafficking case that began with what seemed like a routine welfare check at a hotel.

In August 2025, officers went to the Comfort Inn in Northwest Indianapolis, near Michigan Road and West 92nd Street, to check on a teenage girl. She told them she might be in danger, and investigators quickly tracked down two nearby hotel rooms connected to the situation.

Inside the rooms, officers found Lovie Grace and Tamya McKinney. They took both into custody, and found that Grace had keys to both rooms and a large amount of cash. He was arrested the same day on several charges.

The next day, another young woman came forward with information, prompting investigators to get a warrant for McKinney. They arrested her a few days later.

Investigators then identified a third person, Kayla Willoughby, and arrested her on trafficking‑related charges.

Finally, they traced the case to Tyree White. After issuing a warrant in late January, detectives met with him on February 3, 2026, and took him into custody on charges including rape and human trafficking.

“From the first officers on scene to our Vice and Human Trafficking detectives, this case shows what focused police work and victim trust can accomplish,” said IMPD Deputy Chief Kendale Adams. “Because a victim felt safe enough to speak up, officers recognized the signs, acted quickly, and helped rescue two young women from a trafficking situation. Our detectives followed every lead until all suspects were arrested. We will continue to pursue anyone who exploits or harms vulnerable people, and we want victims to know there are officers and partners ready to help them find a way out.”

Investigators say the case moved forward because the first young woman spoke up and because they followed every lead. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will decide the final charges.

Take a Look: Four People Charged in Human Trafficking Case in Indianapolis

Lovie Grace

  • Role: Initial suspect; had direct involvement in trafficking operations.
  • Key Details:
    • Found in one of the hotel rooms at the Comfort Inn after a welfare check in August 2025.
    • Had keys to both hotel rooms connected to the case.
    • Found with a large amount of cash.
    • Arrested the same day on multiple charges, including rape, promotion of human sexual trafficking, criminal confinement, human trafficking, battery with injury, and possession of cocaine.
Lovie Grace
Source: IMPD / IMPD

Tamya McKinney

  • Role: Connected to first room and trafficking activity.
  • Key Details:
    • Arrested at the Comfort Inn during the initial investigation in August 2025.
    • Additional information from a second victim led to an arrest warrant.
    • Picked up a few days after the warrant was issued.
    • Charged with promoting prostitution.
Tamya McKinney
Source: IMPD / IMPD

Kayla Willoughby

  • Role: Third person identified as part of the trafficking operation.
  • Key Details:
    • Charged with promoting human sexual trafficking, prostitution, human trafficking, and promoting prostitution.
    • Arrested after further investigation into leads developed from initial arrests.
Kayla Willoughby
Source: IMPD / IMPD

Tyree White

  • Role: Fourth person identified; alleged involvement in sexual assault and trafficking.
  • Key Details:
    • Identified later in the investigation.
    • Warrant issued in late January 2026.
    • Came in to meet with detectives on February 3, 2026.
    • Arrested on charges including rape, human trafficking, and making an unlawful proposition.
Tyree White,
Source: IMPD / IMPD

IMPD: Fourth Arrest in Hotel Trafficking Case was originally published on wibc.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

Megan Thee Stallion x 'The Fall And Rise Of Reggie Dinkins'

Megan Thee Stallion Flirts With Daniel Radcliffe In New Trailer For 'The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins'

Hip-Hop Wired
C-Murder Photo Session

C-Murder’s Appeal Denied Again By Louisiana Supreme Court

Hip-Hop Wired
Sujit Kundu's 21st Birthday Celebration

Lil Jon's Son, DJ Young Slade, Reported Missing

Hip-Hop Wired
68th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

Bad Bunny's Reaction At The Grammy Becomes An Instant Classic Meme

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Miami Dolphins v Los Angeles Rams
27 Items
Evergreen Content  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Which Famous Rappers Are Crips? (PHOTO GALLERY)

Comment
Usher and Issa Rae Super Bowl LVIII Interview
43 Items
DFW  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth

Comment
Lil Wayne HOB Dallas
17 Items
Evergreen Content  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Which Famous Rappers Are Bloods? (PHOTO GALLERY)

Comment
17 Items
Sports  |  tethomas

NFL Players from Texas That are Playing in the Super Bowl

Comment
Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game
16 Items
Evergreen Content  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Hip Hop and Brains: 15 Rappers With College Degrees

Comment

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close