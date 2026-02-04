Listen Live
Former Congressman Lee Hamilton Dies at 94

Published on February 4, 2026
US-NATIONAL WAR POWERS COMMISSION
Source: KAREN BLEIER / Getty

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Former Democratic Congressman Lee Hamilton died in his Bloomington home Tuesday night.

Hamilton represented Indiana’s 9th district for over 30 years. He also graduated from the IU School of Law in 1956 and practiced law in Columbus, Indiana for 10 years.

Hamilton’s ties to Indiana University were extensive. Beyond co-founding the Hamilton Lugar School of Global and International Studies with Richard Lugar, he continued to contribute to the university until his passing, serving as a Distinguished Scholar and a Professor of Practice for the O’Neill School.

“Few public servants have shaped our understanding of democracy, global engagement, and principled leadership as profoundly as Lee Hamilton,” Indiana University President Pamela Whitten said. “His lifelong commitment to public service reflects the very best of our democratic ideals and left an enduring impact on our nation.”

“Lee Hamilton was a statesman, a respected voice on national security, and a strong advocate for Hoosiers,” Indiana Senator Todd Young said on social media. “He was also a friend, an insightful writer, and a unique voice on the institution of Congress.”

Hamilton’s office says he even came into work the day before he died.

After being elected to the House of Representatives, he began his political career in 1964. He served in many committees and was the vice chair of the 9/11 Commission.

Hamilton’s cause of death has not been disclosed. His wife Nancy died in 2012. Hamilton was 94.

Former Congressman Lee Hamilton Dies at 94 was originally published on wibc.com

