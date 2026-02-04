Listen Live
Close
Local

Federal judge rules no damage to President’s House Site

Federal judge rules no damage to President’s House Site, confirms slavery exhibit panels were not damaged

Published on February 4, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Trump Administration Considers Removing National Park Exhibits Highlighting Founders' Connections To Slavery
Source: Matthew Hatcher / Getty

A federal judge has confirmed that the slavery exhibit panels from the President’s House Site on Independence Mall in Philadelphia remain intact, following a personal inspection of the dismantled materials. U.S. District Judge Cynthia M. Rufe toured the secured storage facility where the panels are currently held and reported no significant damage, though she noted some markings whose origins were unclear.

The panels, which document the lives of enslaved Africans who lived and worked at the executive mansion during George Washington’s presidency, were removed by the National Park Service, sparking a legal battle over their fate.

The lawsuit, filed by Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker’s administration, challenges the federal government’s authority to alter or remove interpretive materials at the site. Advocates, including Michael Coard of the Avenging the Ancestors Coalition, criticized the handling of the panels, describing their storage conditions as neglectful and disrespectful.

As the legal proceedings continue, Judge Rufe has barred further changes to the site.

Federal judge rules no damage to President’s House Site, confirms slavery exhibit panels were not damaged was originally published on rnbphilly.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

Kendrick Lamar - GNX

Kendrick Lamar’s “TV Off” Soundtracks Buick’s Latest Commercial

Hip-Hop Wired
Grand Theft Auto VI

Take-Two Confirms 'GTA 6' Will Launch With A Physical Edition

Hip-Hop Wired
Celebrities At The Los Angeles Clippers Game

Floyd Mayweather Sues Showtime For $340M

Hip-Hop Wired
President Trump Delivers Remarks During The Treasury Department's Trump Accounts Summit At Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium

Nicki Minaj Defends Trump, Takes Digs At Trans Youth

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Miami Dolphins v Los Angeles Rams
27 Items
Evergreen Content  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Which Famous Rappers Are Crips? (PHOTO GALLERY)

Comment
Usher and Issa Rae Super Bowl LVIII Interview
43 Items
DFW  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth

Comment
25 Items
Entertainment  |  CHASE ISEGHOHI

Cardi B’s “Am I The Drama?” Tour: Predicted Setlist

Comment
MRMF Presents One Night Of R&B Toy Drive
Lifestyle  |  bigbink

2BYG Got Next In The DFDUB

Comment
News  |  tethomas

Three Young Brothers Tragically Drown In Icy Texas Pond

Comment

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close